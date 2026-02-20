Remembering Euphoria star Eric Dane’s iconic gay role following his death, aged 53

Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane passed away yesterday (19 February) aged 53, after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis last year.

After revealing he was living with the disease in April 2025, a condition affecting the motor neurones of the spinal cord, which causes progressive weakness and muscle atrophy, he spent the latter part of his life advocating for awareness.

The California-born actor’s family released a statement in the wake of the beloved star’s death: “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness” – Eric Dane’s family announcing his death

The family revealed Dane “spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” the statement continued.

“He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time,” they concluded.

Who did Eric Dane play in Euphoria Season 1 and 2?

Attitude remembers his LGBTQ+ allyship in light of his passing, particularly for his role in Euphoria, where he played Cal Jacobs, a closeted gay character and father of Jacob Elordi‘s character, Nate Jacobs.

Cal embodies the emotional toll of suppressing one’s identity. His storyline explores how denying his sexuality for decades fuels shame, anger and self-destructive behaviour, as he films his secret hook-ups behind his wife’s back.

In an iconic moment, coming out to his wife and sons, he poured out his secrets in a legendary monologue: “I’m a man. I’ll fuck whoever I want, whenever I want. I’ll fuck men, I’ll fuck women, I’ll fuck transsexuals, and I’ll have a mighty fine time doin’ it. I eat what I kill. I’m goin’ to bed. I’m a faggot… sexist, chaser, pig, fuckin’ creep, and I love it. Living a double life? Not my biggest regret. You are.”

“The gay community has been super supportive” – Dane on playing Cal Jacobs on Euphoria

He remembered the character fondly. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he reflected on being a straight actor playing a gay role, which was received well by much of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The gay community has been super supportive. I think I’ve lent them a voice in portraying this character, and I hope that everything I do is sincere because I wouldn’t want to misrepresent something that’s so important,” he said.

He also said he related to his Euphoria character’s struggles with secrecy: “I’ve had struggles in my past that invited me to lead that life of secrecy. I accepted the invitation wholeheartedly. … While the circumstances specifically might not be the same, the feelings certainly are.”

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson sent his condolences to Dane’s family, commenting to Variety: “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Dane’s acting credits include, of course, Grey’s Anatomy, as Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan, as well as, Marley & Me, in which he played Sebastian Tunney; Valentine’s Day, as Sean Jackson; Burlesque, starring as Marcus Gerber; X-Men: The Last Stand, in which he portrayed Jamie Madrox and more.

What is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is the most common form of motor neurone disease (MND) in the UK. It is a condition that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to progressive muscle weakness.



The disease affects movement, speech, swallowing and eventually breathing. Average life expectancy is typically between two and five years from the onset of symptoms, although some people live longer.



There is currently no cure for ALS.



For more information, please visit the official NHS website.