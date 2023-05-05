Emily Ratajkowksi would ‘love’ to date a woman but is ‘waiting for the right one’

Model Emily Ratajkowksi has opened up about wanting to date a woman after her marriage broke down last year.

The star, 31, filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McLeod in 2022.

Since then, she has been pictured kissing Harry Styles, and has been linked with Pete Davidson and Eric André.

It seems she’s enjoying the single life and has shared some new details about her quest for love.

“I’m waiting for the right one to come along” – Emily Ratajkowski

When asked by HommeGirls magazine if she would date a woman, she revealed: “I would love to.”

She added that she is “waiting for the right one to come along.”

Emily came out as bisexual in a Harper’s Bazaar interview published in November, where she said she doesn’t believe in straight people.

Explaining what she’s looking for in a partner, she continued: “I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality.

“Sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like, “Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!”

Elsewhere in her interview with HommeGirls, she described this period as the “first time I’ve ever been single”.

“I’m proud of myself,” Ratajkowski continued. “Younger version of myself would have probably settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend]. Glad I’m not in that era anymore.”

In the same interview, a chatty Em Rata declared her favourite cocktail as a dirty gin martini, and revealed her secret talent – flower arranging.

Very cute.

Emily previously spoke out on how the last year has been one of the “most traumatic experiences of [her] entire life.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she recalled how one date said that she appeared “stoic in the face of adversity”.

She explained to the publication: “I think I’m just a little less scared now, basically, of the world. So maybe that comes off as unemotional.”