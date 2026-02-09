Emerald Fennell on queer storylines in Wuthering Heights: ‘It’s part of the world of desire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emerald Fennell has spoken in a new interview with Attitude about the queer storylines in her new movie “Wuthering Heights”.

An adaptation of the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, the film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi and follows a toxic love affair between the characters they play, Cathy and Heathcliff. Two other female characters – Nelly, Cathy’s housekeeper, and Isabella, her eventual sister-in-law – are shown to be in love with Cathy.

In a previous interview with Attitude, Fennell said her previous film Saltburn – which also stars Elordi – was “undeniably about same-sex desire.”

“The thing about Nellie and Cathy is, they’re like sisters, but they’re not” – Emerald Fennell on queerness

“Isabella and Cathy – there’s a very strong feeling there,” Emerald told Attitude. “Also, what’s fascinating about the time is you did have really romantic, intense attachments to your friends then.

“In a way, even now, that line is always very, very blurred. And it has to be.”

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in “Wuthering Heights” (Image: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures.)

The Promising Young Woman director went on to say: “The thing about Nellie and Cathy is, they’re like sisters, but they’re not. It’s the same as Heathcliff and Cathy. There is jealousy there. There is possessiveness.”

“Similarly, Isabella is making Cathy a ‘book of friendship,’ which I think we have to admit, is extremely pornographic in nature! [Queerness] is part of the world of desire. It makes total sense.”

“Wuthering Heights” will be released in UK and Irish cinemas from 13 February 2026.