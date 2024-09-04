Elton John says he’s recovering from a ‘severe’ eye infection that’s left him with ‘limited vision’

Elton John has said that he is recovering from a “severe” eye infection that has left him with “limited vision” – although he feels “positive” about the healing process.

The Rocketman singer shared the news with his 4.9 million followers on Instagram last night (Tuesday 4 September 2024).

In a statement, the 77-year-old said: “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”

Elton – who performed to over 120,000 people at Glastonbury last year – furthermore added: “I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far. With love and gratitude, Elton John.”

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Elton!

“Sending you so much love Elton” – Donatella Versace

Chappell Roan was among the star names to send their best wishes, with the ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer writing on IG: “We love you.”

Fashion icon Donatella Versace meanwhile added: “Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you.”

Music icon Elton, known for hits like ‘Your Song’ and ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues’, has sold over 300 million records worldwide.

Later this year, the superstar will release the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late. Premiering on Friday 13 December on Disney+, it will be directed by R.J. Cutler and Elton’s husband David Furnish, and look back at Elton’s life and the early days of his career.