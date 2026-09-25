Elton John announced as opening night performer for Apple Music Hall in London

Elton John is to perform at the opening night of the Apple Music Hall venue in London, it was announced today.

Other LGBTQ favourites slated to appear at the brand new music space over the coming months include Arlo Parks, Troye Sivan and Charli XCX.

Former Attitude cover boy Elton will take to the stage at the 600-person venue, nestled within the iconic Battersea Power Station, on Monday 28 September 2026.

The interior of the Apple Music Hall (Image: Provided)

Tickets for the first three shows – also including Baby Keem on 2 October and Skye Newman on 7 October – go on sale Monday, 28 September at 9am.

Burna Boy and Chase & Status complete the line-up of announced performers so far.

Lineup dates



28 Sep – Elton John

2 Oct – Baby Keem

7 Oct – Skye Newman

13 Oct – Troye Sivan

22 Oct – Arlo Parks

29 Oct – Burna Boy

26 Nov – Chase & Status

2 Dec – Charli xcx

“Live-streaming to fans across the world”

Commenting, Mazin Tappuni, a managing director at London-based live music and concert promotion company Communion ONE, said: “Apple Music Hall is a fantastic venue, like nothing fans will have ever seen before.

The Apple Music Radio greenroom (Image: Provided)

“The production quality is world class, live-streaming to fans across the world, from a live room where every square foot has the artist and their fans in mind.”

Visit applemusichall.com for more details.

Apple reps on what to expect from the new Apple Music Hall in London



The 600-capacity venue is designed intentionally to close the gap between intimacy and production value and allow for an unprecedented level of creative control. Every seat feels close to the performer, yet the infrastructure offers what an artist requires for an arena tour, with a 38-foot-wide stage that can be reconfigured for traditional front-facing sets or more in-the-round experiences. Additionally, the venue is equipped with a 48-speaker spatial sound system positioned all around the audience. When an artist performs in spatial, it will enable fans to hear that performance in an immersive environment.



Behind the stage, Apple Music Hall operates as a full production facility. Two dedicated recording and mix studios are built to professional standards so that every performance can be captured as a multitrack recording and mixed in Spatial Audio, live or after the fact. The venue is also hardwired for 16 or more cameras that feed a purpose-built broadcast control room with infrastructure that supports iPhone video capture running in parallel alongside traditional broadcast cameras.