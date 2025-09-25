Elliot Page makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Julia Shiplett at Gucci film premiere, The Tiger

Actor Elliot Page made their red carpet debut with girlfriend, Overcompensating actress Julia Shiplett, at The Tiger film premiere at Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday (23 September).

The couple attended the premiere of the Gucci short film, in which Page stars alongside Demi Moore, Alex Consani, Keke Palmer and Kendall Jenner.

The pair were first romantically linked in June during Pride Month, when Page shared a wholesome photo of them on their Instagram.

Shiplett later made it official in August posting to her Instagram story featuring Page in a series of candid photos together.

Elliot Page plays Demi Moore’s dashing son and junior assistant VP of operations in The Tiger

They posed together this week, both dressed head-to-toe in Gucci, at the premiere of the Italian fashion house’s film, The Tiger.

Written and directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, the fashion film brings the characters from Gucci’s La Famiglia collection to life.

The film also marks the debut of Demna’s new creative direction, which was revealed just hours earlier on social media.

In the short, Moore stars as the heir to the Maison, Barbara Gucci, holding the title of Head of Gucci International, while Page plays her son and junior assistant VP of operations.

“What would you do if you were in a room with a tiger?” – Halina Reijn on the short film synopsis

Speaking on the inspiration behind the film, Jonze told Vanity Fair: “The starting point was a call from Demna: he said he would like the film to be about a matriarch and her family.

“Then he sent us all the photos of the lookbook, all his new clothes worn by models, with all the names of the individual characters.”

Reijn added that the project was unlike anything they had done before, noting the short timeframe for writing the script: “We worked in a very different way than usual – it was unique how much artistic freedom we all had.”

When asked about the film’s synopsis, Reijn summed it up with a single question: “What would you do if you were in a room with a tiger?”

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, has publicly discussed past relationships with actors Kate Mara and Olivia Thirlby in their memoir, Pageboy published in 2023.