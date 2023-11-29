Dylan Mulvaney named on Forbes ’30 Under 30’ list 

Transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has been named in Forbes Magazine’s prestigious ’30 Under 30’ list.

Mulvaney has been keeping followers updated with her transition journey with her ‘365 Days of Girlhood’ series, and become embroiled in controversy following a brand deal with Bud Light.

But she’s seen herself through in style, having landed the opportunity to speak to President Joe Biden at the White House about transgender rights.

She was also awarded the first Woman of the Year Award, supported byVirgin Atlantic at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

“I thought, ‘Why not take my followers along on this journey?’” – Dylan Mulvaney

After making waves through a turbulent year, it’s no surprise to see Mulvaney up for yet another accolade.

She’s been named in the publication’s social media list, which earmarks her as one of the most influential social media stars across the globe.

Outlining how someone can be featured on the list, Forbes wrote: “With the help of nominations from the public – as well as expertise from Forbes tech journalists and judges from all corners of creatordom – this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Media list highlights the young founders, industry leaders and online stars transforming the creator economy and future of the internet.”

“I was looking to all of these iconic trans women but not knowing how to get from point A to point B”

They added of Mulvaney’s nomination: “Our callout, Dylan Mulvaney, 26, is a creator, actress and LGBTQ+ activist who gained virality with her ‘Days of Girlhood’ series that documented her gender transition.”

She chatted with the publication after making the list, admitting she never expected her online series to travel the way it did.

Mulvaney shared: “I was looking to all of these iconic trans women but not knowing how to get from point A to point B. I thought, ‘Why not take my followers along on this journey?’”

Earlier this month, she spoke on a panel at the Teen Vogue Summit 2023, and admitted some regrets she had about posting her journey so fully online.

She told the audience: “In that first video, I just remember hoping that people could see my intentions were good and I was the truest version of myself and I was ready to learn.”

But the influencer saw the main takeaway from this year as having ”rushed a lot of things” when it came to speaking out.

“I talked about a lot of things really fast, and I think there were some little minute details that got lost in the mix, and I’m doing those now,” she added.