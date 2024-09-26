Dylan Mulvaney announces debut book Paper Doll: ‘It shows how messy my life is’

Dylan Mulvaney has announced that she’s written a book and it’s being published next year.

The 27-year-old actor and content creator, who won the inaugural Woman of the Year award at last year’s Attitude Awards, announced the book in an interview with People magazine.

Titled Paper Doll: Note from a Late Bloomer, the book will feature essays written by Mulvaney, along with colour illustrations.

According to an official synopsis, Paper Doll “pulls back the curtain on [Mulvaney’s] ‘It Girl’ lifestyle, with a witty and intimate reflection of her life pre- and post-transition”.

Speaking to People, Mulvaney, who began documenting her transition on TikTok since 2022, said that she had always journaled and was excited to share personal anecdotes with people that were never meant to be read by others.

“I think that’s why they’re special is because they’re really for me and getting to share them is kind of the most vulnerable version of how I can tell people things,” she added.

However, Mulvaney went on to say that following a difficult year that saw immense anti-trans backlash over her deals with Bud Light and Nike, she realised that she wanted her book to take a different shape.

“I think a lot of the world often sees me as some version of transness in their head” – Dylan Mulvaney

“I started writing these essays about that experience and about these other kind of messier parts of my life, and those are interweaved through the journal entries,” she said. “So it does kind of hop around timelines, but I think it kind of shows how messy my life is, how messy the book is. And I think hopefully that will keep people entertained.”

Mulvaney said she hoped the book would give people a better idea of who she is outside of the image she presents on social media, explaining: “I think a lot of the world often sees me as some version of transness in their head … Through this book, they’ll be able to get a much better idea of who I am.”

Ultimately, the book is about “all the moments of people trying to rip my innocence away from me and trying to reclaim it over and over again, as well as trans joy,” she said.

“There’ve been so many moments these last few years where I could have become sort of a jaded person or a pessimist, and I’ve always chose to not, which I’m really proud of.”

Paper Doll: Note from a Late Bloomer is published in the US by Abrams Image and in the UK by Hachette. It will hit shelves on 11 March 2025.