Dua Lipa announces new song ‘Training Season’: listen to a preview here

Dua Lipa has announced a new song, ‘Training Season,’ fresh off the back of recent smash ‘Houdini‘. The track will be the second offering from her highly anticipated upcoming album, set to drop later this year.

Releasing on 15 February, Lipa says the song is about evolving and growing in one’s love life.

“I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw,” the singer shared in a statement, “The next morning I arrived to the studio to [songwriting partners] Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared: ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER.’”

@dualipaofficial TRAINING SEASON 15 FEBRUARY 11PM GMT PRE-ORDER NOW LINK IN BIO ♬ Training Season – Dua Lipa

She added, “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right, it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered.

“And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”

Dua Lipa shares detail on new album

The triple Grammy-winner is the cover star of the latest issue of Attitude’s sister publication Rolling Stone UK. In her interview with the magazine, she shared details about her upcoming third studio album, which fans have nicknamed ‘DL3.’

“This record feels a bit more raw,” Dua Lipa says on her upcoming third album in an exclusive Rolling Stone UK cover feature (Image: Michael Bailey-Gates)

“This record feels a bit more raw,” she said. “I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

Lipa also shared how her new album will be “a psychedelic-pop-infused tribute to UK rave culture” and “heavily inspired by acts like Primal Scream and Massive Attack, Rolling Stone UK said.

Meanwhile, last year’s hit ‘Dance the Night’ from summer smash Barbie has been nominated for two Grammy awards, including Best Song.

You can pre-save ‘Training Season’ by clicking here ahead of its release on 15 February.