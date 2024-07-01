Dua Lipa announces Wembley show after Glastonbury triumph

Following a spectacular performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury over the weekend, Dua Lipa has just announced a new London show.

Since the release of her third studio album, Radical Optimism, Dua has been performing around Europe before bringing the party to Glastonbury on Friday (28 June). Attitude described it as a “dazzling set filled with wall-to-wall bangers.”

Today (Monday 1 July) Dua announced that after taking her Radical Optimism tour to Asia between November and December 2024 she will return to London for a one-off show (currently) on 20 June 2025. Dua is also set to perform at other festivals this summer before performing at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 October.

“There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all!” Dua said on Monday. “I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

The three-time GRAMMY and seven-time BRIT award winner has collaborated with O2 and UK director Daniel Wolfe on a 60-second film that shows Dua and dancers going from a beach in Margate to Wembley Stadium as part of the ‘Walk Ad’ campaign. It has been shot to promote their exclusive presale for the Radical Optimism tour stop at Wembley.

O2 customers will be able to get early access to tickets via the Priority app from 10am BST on Wednesday 10 July. Tickets will go on sale to the public from 10am BST on Friday 12 July.

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour dates:

4 July 2024 – Gdynia – Open’er Festival

6 July 2024 – Werchter – Rock Werchter

10 July 2024 – Madrid – Mad Cool Festival

12 July 2024 – Lisbon – Nos Alive Festival

17 October 2024 – London – Royal Albert Hall

5 November 2024 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

6 November 2024 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

9 November 2024 – Jakarta – Indonesia Arena-Senayan

13 November 2024 – Manila – Philippine Arena

16 November 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

17 November 2024 – Tokyo – Saitama Super Arena

20 November 2024 – Taipei – Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

23 November 2024 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena

24 November 2024 – Kuala Lumpur – Axiata Arena

27 November 2024 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

4 December 2024 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

5 December 2024 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

20 June 2025 – London – Wembley Stadium ***NEW***

General access tickets will be available here from 10am BST on Friday 12 July. For more information on tickets visit dualipa.com/tour.