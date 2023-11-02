Dua Lipa teases new era as she confirms single ‘Houdini’ is coming soon

Dua Lipa is soon set to release new music, after stealing the summer with her hit track ‘Dance The Night Away’ from the Barbie movie.

The ‘One Kiss’ singer has now revealed the artwork for her upcoming single ‘Houdini’ which comes out next week.

She marked the new era of music by deleting all posts from her Instagram grid, before sharing a promo picture for the single.

On Wednesday (1 November), Dua unveiled the news of her upcoming single on the social media site, and revealed it will drop on 9 November.

“If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait” – Dua Lipa on album 3

There have been other sneaky hints from Dua that new music would be imminent in recent weeks.

Her artwork on Spotify has updated to images inline with new snaps she has been sharing with fans.

Elsewhere, she posted a close-up snap featuring a gold key in her mouth, with the caption: “Catch me or I go…”

It’ll be the first track from a solo project since Dua released incredibly vibey disco-inspired record Future Nostalgia back in 2020.

Dua Lipa took the summer by storm with ‘Dance The Night’ for the Barbie movie (Image: Tyrell Hampton)

She has been dropping teasers about her third album since early 2022, telling Elton John on her “Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast” that it was halfway finished.

But she told Variety late last year: “It’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive.”

“So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me. The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme.

“If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Well, we are sat ready and waiting, Dua.