Dua Lipa at the Royal Albert Hall review: a showcase of vocals, songwriting and… Elton John

On hearing that Dua Lipa is to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, I am at once excited and intrigued.

On the one hand, this is an opportunity to see one of the pop superstars of our time performing arguably some of the best hits of the last decade.

On the other, in my mind, said superstar with said venue are not immediately, to my mind, a natural match.

When you think of Dua Lipa, you think of elaborate pop performances: bold, fashion-forward bodysuits, high-tech visuals, a cast of sexy backing performers and that leg dance. Everything is delivered with a sense of scale and spectacle.

In contrast, the Royal Albert Hall is one of the most iconic venues in the UK. Known for its Victorian architecture inspired by the Italianate styles popular at the time of its construction, this is a building famed for staging the highest of culture: operas and ballets; the Proms; the BAFTAS.

“Pop-culture and high art collide”

But as it turns out, here, pop-culture and high art collide as tonight is a very special performance indeed; Dua Lipa performing the hits with a full orchestral backdrop in the round.

As the show begins and we are welcomed to a 53-piece orchestra, a choir of 14 and a band of seven, a crescendo of fanfare building into ‘End of an Era’ reveals that this is going to be Dua like we’ve never heard her before.

(Image: Lloyd Wakefield) (Image: Ben Gibson) (Image: Lloyd Wakefield)

“What a dream it is to be in this room. It’s a show unlike any other I’ve done before,” she announces on entry, and she isn’t wrong. In a regal Jean Paul Gautier red dress so suited to the stage and decorated with gloves and a throw from the fashion runway, this is a show where old and new collide: a moment worthy of any great primadonna.



The show begins with floor fillers coming hard and fast – ‘Houdini’ and ‘Levitating’ are already certified classics – highlighting that in three albums, Dua really is a certified hit maker. However, this is a performance that consistently surprises.

Showcasing an impressive octave

If this has been the summer that had celebrated authentic chaotic pop, the songstress’s discography may read as more traditional and chart-friendly. However, the classical backing and glorious acoustics of the space emphasise the musicology of her playlist – these are well-made songs and the instrumentals highlight some surprising origins.



‘Maria’ – accompanied by brassy trumpets and a Spanish guitar, reveals its romantic Latin roots. ‘French Exit’ accompanied with strings sounds like a road trip around the countryside surrounding Cannes on a sweltering summer day. The swing of ‘These Walls’ is positively Motown.

This is also an opportunity for Dua to showcase her vocals. Later basked in the spotlight donning a diva-esque black-swan-inspired dress by Chanel, the occasion removes her typical high-paced dance performance allowing her to reveal a depth of soul – a cover of Cleo Sol’s ‘Sunshine’ demonstrates an impressively heartfelt octave at the lower end of her range.



Later, ‘Anything For Love’ becomes a piano ballad that shows off impressive vocal breaks and an emotional rawness, climaxing with an acapella pause stunning the audience before rapturous standing ovation

Elton John sets jaws dropping

Do all songs benefit from this orchestral retelling? Possibly not – some midtempo album tracks gain little live – and here, some may argue the artist is a victim of her own success. When you’ve released so many blockbuster hits, how do you edit a setlist? ‘New Rules’ is notably missing: a decision that some fans may consider a crime.

Elton John and Dua Lipa on stage at the Royal Albert Hall (Image: Ben Gibson) (Image: Ben Gibson) (Image: Ben Gibson)

However, for every omitted banger, we are treated to many remarkable revelations: an entourage of Barbie-themed performers who do indeed ‘Dance The Night Away’ – its live debut – a stripped back ‘Be The One’ that allows vocals to fly around the eves; and an appearance from Elton John himself on ‘Cold Heart’ that had jaws dropping.



As a cloud of confetti rains down during ‘Can’t Stop Now’, tonight feels like an exciting step for Dua Lipa. “Many notable greats have graced this stage!” she beams. Oozing talent beyond that which even fans like me expected, and performed in such a magical and intimate setting, Dua cements herself on the road to becoming yet another musical great in this hall of fame.