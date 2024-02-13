Drive-Away Dolls: New trailer drops for comedy starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan and Pedro Pascal

A new trailer has dropped for Drive-Away Dolls, the upcoming road trip comedy starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan and Pedro Pascal.

The movie, hitting UK cinemas on 15 March 2024, also features Beanie Feldstein and 2024 Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo.

Miley Cyrus and Matt Damon also appear in the film, which is directed by Ethan Cohen, in his first solo directorial effort outside of his films with brother Joel.

“We’ve been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy” – Drive-Away Dolls’ Tricia Cooke

Writer Tricia Cooke last year told Collider of the movie: “Over the past 20 years, we’ve been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy. Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs. And now we’ve made one of them.”

Drive-Away Dolls official synopsis: This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

Added Ethan: “Me and Joel [Coen] couldn’t have made this movie. The main characters are two lesbians, and Trish is queer. It’s inconceivable that me and Joel could have made this movie. It’s whatever weird A/B combination of me and Trish, you know?”

As one half of the Cohen Brothers, Ethan is known for critically acclaimed films like Fargo, Burn After Reading and No Country for Old Men.