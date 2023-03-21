Drag Race’s Salina EsTitties calls out Ross Matthews over critique

The latest eliminated queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Salina EsTitties, has some choice words for one of the show’s judges.

EsTitties was eliminated in last week’s episode after taking part in the Wigloose Ru-sical and landing in the bottom two. She sashayed away after being beaten by Loosey LaDuca in the lip sync.

In a subsequent appearance at West Hollywood’s Heart nightclub, EsTitties responded to the critique she received from judge Ross Matthews on the runway.

Matthews said there was a lot going on with the outfit, only realising EsTitties was wearing gloves when he was talking to her.

“Maybe it would have been a more bold move to do some black with that and really service the gloves,” he said.

EsTittiies didn’t hold back in her response.

“Ross Mathews, you can eat my ass, f****t,” before flipping the bird for the audience.

“F***him! What the fuck does he know about fashion,” EsTitties then said. “I should have been wearing a black bodysuit? Look at what the f*** you’re wearing you sequined sweater jacket ass little bitch. Go back to Palm Springs bitch!”

EsTitties then questioned: “Why is he still on the judge’s panel?!” before adding: “He’s not even hilarious.” That last comment refers to RuPaul’s introductions for Matthews which is often: “The hilarious Ross Matthews.”

Other footage also from EsTitties’ appearance at Heart shows her thanking the crowd for their support.

“It was so hard being there. I just did not feel celebrated, I did not feel seen,” EsTitties said.

EsTitties continued: “I want to say because I did not feel celebrated there celebrating West Coast culture, representing my Latina-ness, to come here every week and watch the show and get messages from all you guys saying you see me, you see what I was trying to do on the runway, it means so much to me.”

@heartofweho We are so proud of you @estitties We appreciate your art and we SEE YOU 💖❤️🥺 Please support out LA queen and end her tips via venmo @ entities. ♬ original sound – HEARTOFWEHO

RuPaul’s Drag Race is streaming on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus in the UK.