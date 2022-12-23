Drag Race’s Eureka announces she is trans: ‘I’m blessed now’

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka has announced that she is trans.

The public announcement comes seven months after she decided to transition, which came about as a result of her show We’re Here. The show sees Eureka join fellow Drag Race alums Shangela and Bob the Drag Queen as they travel around America.

Speaking exclusively to People, Eureka, 31, reveals she’s changed her name to Eureka D. Huggard, has changed her gender markers, and has been on hormone therapy for seven months.

She shared: “I’m blessed now because I know who I am without question.” Previously Eureka identified as a gay cisgender man. She then lived as a trans woman between 18 and 22 before identifying as non-binary.

“It’s been really magical and it’s been probably the easiest transitional and coming out journey that I’ve ever been on. I hope my story teaches people that gender is a journey, and we are ever-evolving people,” she has told People.

While filming We’re Here earlier this year in Florida she met Mandy who transitioned later in life.

“It just had me searching my mind, ‘What is happening, what is going on?’ Then I just answered myself: ‘I’m trans. I’m a trans woman.’ It just clicked,” Eureka said.

Meeting Mandy also encouraged Eureka to take charge of her own story.

“I was always called gay before I ever even knew what gay was; when I wanted to transition before, I was told by the other people in my life and trans people that I was trans before I really understood what it was. This time it was like, I get to do it my way,” she shared.

She also revealed to People that she had questioned her identity from a young age and found sanctuary in drag.

“It has just been a safe place for me to get to know myself. It also taught me how to be confident, because the confidence that I learned in drag I was able to eventually start using in my everyday life.”

And while she found “contentment” in her previous non-binary identity, it wasn’t right for her, she goes on to say.

Regarding her transition discussed a physical transition including breast augmentation and is considering facial feminisation surgery. “I’m preparing my body and myself for surgeries in the future, too, because I do want to be the woman that I want to be,” she told People.

She also explores her journey in her music video for her new song, ‘Big Mawma’