Drag Race UK’s Cheddar Gorgeous wins Celebrity Mastermind

“SHE’S A WINNER BABY!” is how RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheddar Gorgeous has celebrated winning Celebrity Mastermind.

The drag legend and icon claimed the prize on Friday (1 December) and celebrated on social media over the weekend.

“It took a year but SHE’S A WINNER BABY!” Cheddar wrote on Instagram alongside clips from the show. “I guess I was just waiting for the right throne,” she added.

Thanking presented Clive Myrie and the BBC, Cheddar went on to explain that she won on behalf of We Are Survivors, a Greater Manchester organisation supporting males affected by rape, sexual abuse, and exploitation.

“So proud to stand with them in their vital mission to #breakthesilence,” she also wrote.

Dr. Cheddar Gorgeous won the day displaying her general knowledge as well as that of her specialist subject, Mythical Creatures of the British Isles. She was competing alongside actor Danny O’Carroll, tour guide Brendan Sheerin, and comedian Jayde Adams.

After her win, Cheddar was awash with congratulations and praise with fellow Drag Race UK alum Kitty Scott Claus commenting, “Omg congratulations!! So so good!”

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies added: “Absolutely wonderful” while Drag Race UK S4’s Danny Beard offered clapping hands emojis.

Team Attitude couldn’t help but notice that Cheddar appeared on Celebrity Mastermind in the same outfit she wore when she spoke to us for Pride with Attitude last year – even more iconic! Truly, as Cheddar professed herself, a “cultural icon”!

Celebrity Mastermind and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are streaming on the BBC iPlayer.