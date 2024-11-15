Drag Race UK’s Charra Tea says emotional family ep came out on mum’s birthday: ‘Perfect timing!’

Charra Tea has become the latest contestant to leave RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6.

The queen’s exit follows a highly emotional episode of the show which saw the queens “glam the fam” and give makeovers to loved ones.

Charra says she and her mum – who transformed into Mama Tea for the episode – watched the episode together last night at viewing party in London. And better yet, “it was my mum’s birthday!” the star tells us.

Asked for her highlight of this series, Charra said her “relationships with the queens. I love them all. There’s such a special connection with each of them.”

Here Charra, who channelled Kylie Minogue for a group performance and Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle for Snatch Game, reflects on her rollercoaster journey on the show.

Hi Charra – how are you feeling?

Very good thank you! I loved the episode. Not the best ending for me, but I had a fabulous time.

How does it feel watching it back when you filmed it… how many months ago?

Nine months ago or something. It’s crazy, surreal. I got to watch it with my mum and dad last night. It was magical. It was my mum’s birthday as well! Perfect timing!

Everyone’s talking about the emotional impact of the episode…

It’s just incredible. It was so emotional filming it, so I’m glad that’s come across. It’s so special seeing so many people from different walks of life – Kyran’s partner, La Voix’s dad – was so lovely. Seeing and hearing so many different perspectives was just amazing.

What did you think of the choice of lip-sync song?

Out of all the songs we could have had, this would have been my choice! It’s so silly, something to have fun with. It’s a meme in the best way possible.

Did Nadine Coyle respond to your Snatch Game?

Nadine has not. Someone messaged me on TikTok saying that they’re friends with Nadine and that she loved it, but I don’t know if I believe them! But Kylie Minogue commented on my video, which is crazy. Nadine one day!

What did Kylie say?

“Smashed it. No words. LOL.”

That’s perfect! I loved that you pulled of Snatch Game. Did feel confident going into it?

I was so nervous, because of how scary and iconic Snatch Game is. Then RuPaul said that. I had no idea what I was doing. I thought, half Nadine, half Mary Poppins, and it kind of clicked. I had a fun Queen Victoria planned. So planned that I would have muddled up and got confused.

Charra on the runway (Image: World of Wonder)

Who else was in the running?

Tracy Beaker. But once you say “bog off” what else can you do?! I auditioned with Nadine and Barbie. I thought Nadine was good for the audition, but I didn’t know how I’d pull her off for Snatch Game. Once I thought of Queen Victoria, I was really keen to do that. But Lill had the same great idea.

Who do you wish had had more time on the show?

I think Saki [Yew]. She did so well in the talent show, the sewing challenge and the runways. It was heartbreaking to see her go. I’d love to see her on another season.

Would you be open to returning to the franchise?

I’d love to. I’d love some time to polish myself and get more experience. Get some money, because Drag Race is expensive! But I’d love to do it again.

Was there anything behind the scenes that didn’t make it to air that you wish fans could have seen?

Loads. During the Rusical, me and Lill were having the worst day. We couldn’t get the song, couldn’t get the dance. We were backstage in silence and then Lill said: “I’ve got £50 cash. I’m getting the bus home.” She was deadly serious. “I’m going to sneak out.” I was like: “I’ll come with you!” We were over it! It would have been the number seven bus!

Drag Race UK returns on Thursday 21 November 2024.