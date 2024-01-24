Drag Race UK vs The World: Mayhem Miller teases ‘good’ series for her

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World star Mayhem Miller has dropped a hint at what her fans can expect from the upcoming series.

The queen, who has previously competed on Drag Race season 10, All Stars 5, returns for a third time as a competitor. She has also appeared on the Holi-Slay Spectacular and worked behind the scenes on many Drag Race series.

Speaking to Attitude earlier this month, Mayhem shared how she felt coming back to compete a third time. “Whenever I come to Drag Race it’s never a competition for me. It’s a wonderful way to showcase who you are, meet new people, and hopefully build a fanbase that’s going to continue to grow with all the franchises that we have and all the queens that we have now. It’s amazing to see the growth.”

Asked whether the third time is a charm she told Attitude: “Any time is a charm when it’s me involved. But I’m hoping that this one is a good one.” She then teased: “I don’t foresee it being bad…”

Commenting on how Drag Race UK vs The World compared to Drag Race Mayhem said it was “easy, everyone is chill. It didn’t feel like pressure. Everyone’s just like, ‘Alright, let’s have some fun’.” She added that the US series can “make you lose your mind.”

She and fellow Drag Race and All Stars alum, Scarlet Envy, also teased “drama. There will be some villains.”

Joining Mayhem and Scarlet on Drag Race UK vs The World are Tia Kofi, Gothy Kendoll, Choriza May, Jonbers Blonde, Hannah Conda, Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Keta Minaj, La Grande Dame, and Marina Summers.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World series 2 will air on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer. Series 1 is streaming now.