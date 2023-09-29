Drag Race UK’s Vicki Vivacious on advice RuPaul gave to avoid seeing hate: ‘If it’s not love, I don’t want to know’

Drag Race UK series five queen Vicki Vivacious has detailed the excellent advice dished out by RuPaul in order to avoid being put down by any kind of hate comments.

The 10 queens took to the werkroom for the first time last night (Thursday, 28 September) hoping to wow RuPaul and the rest of the panel of judges.

Fans will get to see all the drag artists return next week, as none of this year’s contestants were eliminated in episode one.

The series has already gained a huge amount of hype on social media and beyond, with viewers loving what they’ve seen on-screen already.

But while the majority of comments the queens receive are very positive and supportive, there can be some trolls who send negativity their way.

When asked about the support so far, Vicki said it’s been “gorgeous” and explained her reservations about potentially receiving nasty comments.

“Before I came onto this process, I was really concerned that I would be caught up in comments that I didn’t want to see,” she began.

“But I’ve surprised myself more than ever. I’ve took on the advice of mama Ru, and I just don’t read the comments section.

“I literally wait for love to pour in, Michael [Marouli] and I were discussing at the press day that we neither of us really open our request folder.

“If it’s not love, I don’t want to know,” she added, explaining the instructions she’s given to loved ones who may see hate directed her way.

The queens of series 5 chatted to Attitude (Image: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy)

“I’ve said to my friends and family, ‘if it’s not love, please don’t screenshot it and send it to me, because I do not want to know’.

“Right now I am in the most amazing bubble, the sisters of season five, we all love each other and we chat and we get on so well.”

She went on to describe the “gorgeous” outpouring of love the queens have received from other Ru girls from across the globe.

“I really hope it just gets even better because the season is so strong and the girls are so talented. People are going to be absolutely their socks are going to be blown off I think,” Vicky added.

Last night, Vicki got her chance to shine as she competed in the first lip-sync of the series alongside Cara Melle.

It was the Cornish queen who came out on top after wowing Ru and the judges with her performance to ‘Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit’ from Eurovision star Gina G.

But who will be the first two queens up for elimination next week?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 5 airs to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 9pm. The After Shave with Danny Beard airs after each episode at 10:15pm.