Drag Race UK star Veronica Green shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Drag queen and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Veronica Green, has shared that she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

In a post on Instagram and a video on YouTube, the 39-year-old, who appeared on both the second and the third seasons of UK Drag Race, said that she started feeling unwell over the summer.

“My body went numb and I lost the use of my hands. After several blood tests, numerous MRI brain and spine scans and a lumbar puncture I finally got my diagnosis,” she wrote in a caption accompanying her post on Instagram.

She added: “Thankfully my body has returned to ‘normal’ and I’ve regained all of my fine motor skills but the permanent damage to my body has left me with a lot of neuropathic pain in my hands. I’m just thankful that I can still sing and dance.”

“Being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis is not a death sentence and I’m hopeful for the future” – Veronica Green

MS is an auto-immune disease that affects the brain and the spinal cord. According to the NHS, those living with the disease are all affected differently. While there is no cure, treatments are available to help manage symptoms and slow its progression.

“There’s no way of knowing how this disease is going to affect me moving forwards as it’s progressive and has no cure, but I’m taking every step possible to keep it at bay and hopefully prolong the time between my next attack,” Veronica said.

“Realistically I could be walking with a cane in five years and in a wheelchair in 10, but there is hope that with disease modifying therapies and self care of my nutrition and lifestyle that I may be able to stay healthy for a lot longer but only time will tell.

“I wanted to share my story with you all to raise awareness about a disease that isn’t very well known and also to be able to document my progress to look back on in the future. I hope to be able to work for many years to come and this is merely the beginning of my MS journey.”

Commenting under Veronica’s post on Instagram, the MS Society said: “Thank you so much for your bravery in sharing your diagnosis. There’s a really supportive community here so know that you’re not alone. Sharing your diagnosis will help so many people.”

Meanwhile, a number of the drag queen’s fellow Drag Race sisters voiced their support and well wishes.

“Please stay safe and healthy Ronnie, the world needs your joy and light! I’m sending you every once of love I have. You’re an icon and MS ain’t gonna change that,” wrote Scarlett O’Hara.

“My sister was recently diagnosed with MS so I really appreciate you spreading awareness!” wrote Blu Hydrangea. “Sending a lot of love your way.”

“Sending you so much love,” wrote Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

In a follow up post, Veronica said: “Being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis is not a death sentence and I’m hopeful for the future. Thank you to everyone who has already reached out. I’m continually reminded how loved I am and I’m sending love back to all of you.”

She added: “Now it’s time to turn the page and get back to doing what I love the most and that’s entertaining.”