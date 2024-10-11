Drag Race UK eliminated queen on non-binary identity and Chanel ‘being a b*tch’

The latest queen to be eliminated on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 6 has spoken out about her non-binary identity and on fellow queen Chanel describing herself as a “bitch”.

Folkestone’s own Dita Garbo was the second queen to leave the series, following an elimination after her acting challenge performance and a lip sync against Kiki Snatch both failed to impress the judges.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, the Kent diva joked that she was “robbed” in her performance of ‘Girls on Film’ by Duran Duran, with Simon Le Bon himself watching on.

“[I’d] pull Kiki’s wig off,” she said when asked what she’d do differently. “I should have pulled out some of my tricks. When I perform, some routines, I will jump into splits and some routines I won’t. For me, it’s more about the song, and my connection with that particular song was the way I portayed it. I didn’t think it was a do-as-many-tricks-as-you-can moment.”

Dita – who uses they/she pronouns in drag – also discussed her non-binary identity on the episode, saying some soul-searching during the COVID lockdown prompted her to come to a realisation about herself.

” I feel quite humbled that I’m in a position now that I feel I am 100% authentically who I am”

“I entered a new relationship just before lockdown and that relationship allowed me to really rediscover myself, and was very accepting of who I am. I feel quite humbled that I’m in a position now that I feel I am 100% authentically who I am.

“It was nice to talk about that on TV and and have that moment because a lot of people think it’s just a younger generations thing. And and of course, when I was younger, we didn’t have this representation.”

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK at the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar (Image: Kit Oates)

The star also had an emotional moment on the show when she shared that her mum had passed away a year ago that day. Asked what her mum would have thought of her apperance on Drag Race UK, Dita replied: “She was a hairdresser, so I suppose she’d have been very conscious of my wigs! I think she would have been proud.

“She was always proud of me; she she was the one that took me to dance school when I was a kid. It’s sad that she hasn’t got to experience this. But you know, she’s there in my heart, and she she lives on in my memories.”

“Keep being a bitch, because I enjoy it!” – Dita Garbo on Chanel

Commenting on contender Chanel saying she was entering a new era of “not being a bitch,” Dita said, “Hopefully she’s going to be in a new era of not being a bitch, but equally, keep being a bitch, because I enjoy it! It’s great TV.”

On her plans for the future, the dance teacher said she would “like to continue working, and working with children” as well as “talking about gender and stereotypes and just pushing for LGBTQ+ rights.”

On being an older member of the cast, Dita added, “Talent is ageless, full stop. But just to represent and show that non-binary is not something for the younger generation – there are non-binary people throughout all ages – I just hope that showed [on the series].”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues every Thursday on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer from 9pm.