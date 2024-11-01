Drag Race UK’s Chanel O’Conor on judging critique: ‘What sweetcorn is Alan Carr eating that’s pink?’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Chanel O’Conor has reacted after hearing the judges’ comments for the first time, after being eliminated from the show last night (31 October).

Speaking exclusively to Attitude today (1 November), the Scottish queen confirmed she hadn’t yet watched the show. She gave her view on judge Alan Carr’s opinion that her ‘Doctor Who is She?’ runway look was like “the sweetcorn in the shit” after Attitude shared it with her for the first time.

“If Ncuti Gatwa or Russell T Davies or Catherine Tate or David Tennant told me they didn’t like it, I’d take that on board. But Alan? Thank you, darling. Get some better judging critiques.”

Last night’s episode saw the return of the iconic Snatch Game, in which Kyran Thrax and La Voix were both chosen as the winners. Chanel was sent home after her performance as drag legend Coco Peru failed to strike a chord with the judges, and she lost to a lipsync against Rileasa Slaves.

How did it feel watching the episode where you were eliminated?

I’ve not watched the full episode yet as I was working last night. I knew I was leaving so I didn’t want to watch the episode and feel a certain kind of way and not feel like I could perform. It’s happened, I’ve processed it, but it’s very different watching it on TV. No one wants to go into the show that is RuPaul’s Drag Race and not win and leave. But to leave on Snatch Game, to leave on an iconic episode like that, was a pleasure.

What was your mindset going into Snatch Game?

At that point in the competition, I was really emotionally drained. There was a lot going on with me. It’s hard to keep up. I felt like I was clawing a lot of the time to keep going. I reached a point where I was like, “Fuck it. I don’t care. Let’s just go on and do it.” Whether I bomb, whether I’m safe, whether I’m so funny, I don’t care. You have to have that approach. If you spend too long thinking, you destroy yourself.

Is Coco Peru aware of your performance?

I met Coco Peru after filming, and during her show, she said how people often tell her she should be on Drag Race, but she feels disconnected from it as it’s more of a younger thing and many younger queens don’t know who she is. I sat there thinking, “I know who you are, and I love you!” I told her after the show, “I played you on Snatch Game.” She said, “Oh my God. Thank you.” Then she asked, “How did you do?” and I said, “I was sent home.” We laughed and laughed.

Alan Carr said your outfit was like “the sweetcorn in the shit”. What do you think?

To be perfectly honest, I’m a huge fan of Doctor Who, and I’m not really going to take fashion advice from people like Alan Carr or Amanda Holden. If Ncuti Gatwa or Russell T Davies or Catherine Tate or David Tennant told me they didn’t like it, I’d take that on board. But Alan? Thank you, darling. Get some better judging critiques. Also, what sweetcorn is Alan Carr eating that’s pink? We should analyse that!

What did you think of Rileasa Slaves’ performance in Snatch Game?

Oh my god. I remember sitting there and turning to Marmalade like, “What the fuck is she doing?” We were all so confused. We were trying to see if anyone was laughing or getting it, and everyone was just…silent. It was an interesting one to watch, that’s for sure.

RuPaul said this week was “a surprising miss” from you. Were you surprised you were sent home over Rileasa?

I was ready to go home. I’d reached a point emotionally where I was happy to leave. I was proud of what I’d shown, proud to be part of it. I was happy that Relieasa got to stay. I came to do my purpose—to be a bitch, stir the pot, and have fun. Some Scottish queens can be eliminated halfway through!

You became known as the season’s “bitch.” Where does that come from?

I’m like Marmite. Some people love me, some people hate me. But people are talking about me, baby! It’s nice to have screen time. We’re there for competition, not to crochet a blanket together. If you’re going to do it, just do it.

What’s been your highlight since being on the show?

Meeting Lulu at the Attitude Awards was iconic; meeting Coco Peru was iconic. Outside of the show, it’s getting mentioned by American Drag Race alumni and having celebs in my DMs saying they adore me. My passion is to be an icon, and I’m doing that every day.

What’s next for you?

We’re going on tour with Dracula’s Child. It’ll be hilarious. I’m also working on my YouTube channel to show more personality and behind-the-scenes Chanel. Plus, I’m starting sewing classes. Teaching runs in my family, and I love creating a space where people can learn to sew. It’s about using the platform and taking everything you can get from it.

Prepare to brace!



I’m so excited to be teaching sewing classes again and I look forward to meeting my new class of 2024!



Lots of love,



Chanel O’Conor 🖤🪡🥂 pic.twitter.com/FNEBDsgA17 — Chanel O'Conor (@ChanelOConor) October 30, 2024

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues every Thursday on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer from 9pm.