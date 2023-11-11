Drag Race UK’s Cara Melle ru-veals the queens choice for bottom two after acting challenge

The latest eliminated queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Cara Melle, has shared who the queens thought was in the bottom two this week.

The Atlanta queen was told to sashay away in the most recent episode after landing in the bottom two with her teammate Michael Marouli.

It followed the acting challenge which saw the queens work in pairs on different parodies of popular TV dramas. Ginger Johnson and Kate Butch worked on Holedark while Tomara Thomas and DeDelicious had Femmerdale. Cara Melle and Michael Marouli had Footballers’ Wags.

Joining Ella Vaday in Attitude Tea Time, Cara Melle, spilled the tea on the queens’ discussion in Untucked.

Asked who the queens as a collective thought would be in the bottom two Cara said: “DeDe and Tomara.”

Elaborating the 26-year-old said: “We came to that decision because they struggled the most while doing the challenge. Clearly, they were hilarious and so the judges loved that because that’s the goal, is to be funny. We all thought it was definitely not going to be me, I’ll tell you that much.”

“I would have preferred a double save, personally”

Cara Melle went on to say that the queens thought it could be Michael or one person from different teams. She also revealed that the queens weren’t told by the BBC whether they’d be judged as individuals or as teams.

“I do not think I should have been in the bottom,” she insisted later. Asked again by Ella who she thought it should have been Cara reiterated: “Tomara and DeDe, how many times do you want me to say it?!”

Cara Melle also said it was “really hard” having to lip sync against Michael having worked with her in the challenge. Still, Cara said she didn’t think Michael should have won. She continued: “I would have preferred a double save, personally. That would have been the nicest thing. I definitely did not want to see Michael go, but if it’s gonna be me or Michael I’m gonna pick me every time.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues every Thursday from 9pm on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.