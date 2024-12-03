Drag Race stars leading ‘rude, crude’ Christmas panto in London’s West End

A host of Drag Race UK stars are starring in a “rude, crude” production of classic Christmas pantomime Peter Pan throughout the festive season at London’s West End Phoenix Theatre.

Featuring a stunning line-up of Ru Girls including Ginger Johnson, Kitty Scott-Claus, Cheryl and Kate Butch, the “very adult, very hilarious, very demure” show is the fourth-annual panto from producers TuckShop, who are also the brains behind gems Death Drop, Cool Rider, and Gals Aloud.

Expect a gloriously camp shambles, with producers inviting audiences to “fly straight to the Phoenix Theatre to find out just how juvenile a show this is [and] how the hell we’re achieving the flying effects with no budget.”

Peter Pan also stars drag legends Yshee Black, Ophelia Love, Mahatma Khandi and Richard Energy.

“I’m so excited to be back on the West End and back with TuckShop, after having a fabulous time in Sleeping Beauty last year,” Kate Butch said in a statement. “In that show, I was a selfish narcissist with bad makeup, so it’ll be fun to get to do some acting this year.”

Recent finalist on Canada’s Drag Race vs the World Cheryl added: “I’m so excited to be back working with TuckShop for another fun and ridiculous production. I’m beyond ready to get into the stage and see what ridiculous character comes from inside me”

Full cast for Peter Pan drag panto Ginger Johnson as Captain Hook

as Captain Hook Richard Energy as Peter Pan

as Peter Pan Kitty Scott-Claus , Cheryl Hole , and Kate Butch as the Darling children

, , and as the Darling children Yshee Black as Smee

as Smee Ophelia Love as Tinkerbell / Villager No. 4

as Tinkerbell / Villager No. 4 Mahatma Khandi as the Mermaid

as the Mermaid Ensemble: Cameron Everitt, Zach Parkin, and Theo Simpson

TuckShop’s Peter Pan tickets and schedule

Show Schedule for Peter Pan Drag Panto Monday 2 December – 8:00 PM

Monday 9 December – 8:00 PM

Monday 16 December – 8:00 PM

Monday 23 December – 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Tuesday 24 December – 2:00 PM

Monday 6 January – 7:00 PM Book Tickets Here

See you there!