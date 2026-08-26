A Gen-Z gay’s first listen to Dolly Parton’s Jolene album: ‘I wish the queen of rhinestones didn’t have to leave’

Whose heart hasn’t Dolly Parton’s larger-than-life personality touched? With a glittering career spanning more than six decades, long before I was born, her greatest hits, including ‘Jolene’, ‘9 to 5’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’, alongside her LGBTQ+ allyship, have made her a woman I have always known and will never forget.

Here, I listen to her thirteenth solo studio album, Jolene, which brings a tear to my eye in the wake of her passing on 25 August, as her iconic country voice takes me through some of her most beautifully written songs.

Dolly Parton’s Jolene remains a masterclass in storytelling

Her album’s title track, ‘Jolene’, is arguably one of her most enduring and recognisable works. It captures the unmistakable sound that made Parton the icon she was, pairing her incomparable country vocals with the vulnerable storytelling that became her signature. Featuring a riff played on the acoustic guitar that Dolly was well known for wielding during her hundreds, if not thousands, of live performances, the track makes for a tender listening experience. Her vocals flow effortlessly between softer, quieter moments in a conversational manner, making me feel as though I am the lucky one she is sharing her story with.

I have goosebumps as I write this, as the album moves from the remarkable ‘Jolene’ to the chilling track title ‘When Someone Wants to Leave’. At this tender time, the lyrics alone are enough to make anyone who knew her, even in the slightest, well up with nostalgia. It feels like a message to her fans from beyond the grave. She upholds her storytelling prowess as she sings of the heartbreak of unrequited love and the agony of holding on as the other person leaves. Her musical powers remain, even though the beauty who gave us them has left us.

‘River of Happiness’ continues with Parton’s signature guitar strumming. Its position on the album is a fantastic choice following ‘When Someone Wants to Leave’, offering a sense of growth and acceptance that many listeners may hope to reach. ‘Early Morning Breeze’ and ‘Highlight of My Life’ continue in the same vein. Though the album can feel slightly monotonous at times, each track tells a different story.

‘I Will Always Love You’ feels like a gentle kiss

Here we go. I’ve got to admit, I didn’t know this next song was originally Parton’s own. ‘I Will Always Love You’, which I knew from Whitney Houston’s iconic cover for the 1992 film The Bodyguard, takes me by surprise as I hear it in a completely different form. This is no doubt the standout track on the album.

Taking on a more melancholic sound, I feel as though I see Parton in a much more vulnerable light. The lyrics “Goodbye, please don’t cry” hits particularly deep a day after her passing. What makes my hairs stand on end is when Parton speaks, rather than sings, during the bridge. There’s something deeply motherly about the spoken lines. They feel as though she’s wishing me goodnight, before finishing with a gentle kiss on my forehead.

Jovial, as many of us remember Parton, ‘Randy’ takes an upbeat turn following the sadder sound of the track before it. The high vibrato of the bass guitar makes me feel tingly inside. ‘Living on Memories of You’ continues the story told in the previous track, exploring the hard truths of living without a loved one.

A younger Parton lost in the music

It’s strange, because I can almost picture a younger Parton in Nashville, standing in a barn surrounded by her country band, doing what she loved best: entertaining.

‘Lonely Comin’ Down’ takes on a slower pace. Parton’s instrumental work is otherworldly. As someone who grew up musically inclined with a love for orchestral music, I appreciate the use of percussion and strings. The chorus is a standout moment, as the backing vocals complement Parton’s rising melody, creating a beautiful harmony that feels almost heavenly.

In a beautiful climax, ‘It Must Be You’ concludes the 10-track album, and I’m saddened that it’s over. Somehow, despite speaking about something so positive – love – Parton pours every emotion into her vocals, making the song feel delicately intricate. Ending with the lyrics, “when you find yourself alone just think of me and I’ll be there”, it feels as though the words were written especially for her fans.

Music was her superpower

Music was Parton’s superpower, and we are so lucky to have experienced it. Through her storytelling, musicianship and timeless sound, she created something that will live on long after her. Parton, you were one of the greats – a true icon who helped put country music on the map.