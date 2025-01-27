Juno Dawson joins Doctor Who series 2 writing team

Juno Dawson has been announced as the newest addition to the Doctor Who writing team, joining Russell T Davies‘ creative lineup for the upcoming series set to air later this year.

Known for her works including This Book is Gay and Her Majesty’s Royal Coven, Dawson has penned an episode of the second series of the Doctor Who refresh, starring Ncuti Gatwa.

The bestselling author has already demonstrated her connection to the Whoniverse through her work on the supernatural podcast series Doctor Who: Redacted, which featured Jodie Whittaker.

“I started watching Doctor Who with my grandma when I was 10 years old in the 1990s,” Dawson told the BBC. “From writing fan-fiction for an audience of one, to scripting the best TV show of all time is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait for fans and newcomers to see the new season.”

In an Instagram post by Dawson announcing her involvement in the show, saying “My first scripted telly episode of Doctor Who will air later this year,” Davies commented: “WHAT an episode! So happy to work with you.”

Doctor Who spin-offs also in development

The announcement comes as part of a broader expansion of the writing team, which welcomes several other fresh voices including Pete McTighe, Inua Ellams, and Sharma Angel-Walfall.

The series marks a significant chapter in Doctor Who’s 60-year history, following its recent renaissance under Davies’ return as showrunner. The first series featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor introduced new elements to the show’s mythology while paying homage to its legacy, including appearances from former Doctors David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Davies’ vision for the franchise has also expanded beyond the main show, with several spin-offs in development. The War Between The Land And The Sea, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey, represents the first major extension of the Whoniverse under the new creative partnership between BBC and Disney+.

The second series of Doctor Who, featuring Gatwa as the Time Lord, will debut later in 2025. It will air on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Disney+ elsewhere.