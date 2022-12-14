DJ and journalist Jaguar shares her greatest gig ever: ‘It’s just perfect’

Spotlighting new and emerging artists has always been a key for DJ, broadcaster, and journalist, Jaguar.

Ever since her internship with BBC Radio 1 and 1XTRA back in 2014, the multihyphenate has been a next-gen tastemaker and is helping steer UK dance music in a new direction.

Jaguar’s award-winning BBC Introducing Dance show on Radio 1 champions female, trans, and non-binary young people in the music biz. It’s seen her named ‘Broadcast of the Year by Mixmag and the show has been recognised as Best Radio Show at the 2021 DJ Mag Best of British Awards. On 9 December 2022, she was recognised by BBC Radio 1 with the Dance Impact Award.

Through DJ1000 Jaguar continues to amplify the voices of the underrepresented, partly inspired by her time performing at queer parties in venues such as Dalston Superstore in London.

Here, in association with Pioneer DJ, Jaguar talks to Attitude about the records that changed her life and her dream DJ collaborators, as well as sharing advice for budding DJs.

Which track are you loving right now?

A tune called ‘Off World Vehicles’ by Kassian. They’re a duo from London I’ve been supporting on my show. It’s SUCH a sick dance-floor weapon. That drop!

Which track introduced you to dance music?

Loads of 90s/00s dance music that my older brother showed me, but ATB’s ‘9PM (Till I Come)’ sticks out. It will forever remind me of youth club. My mum was a youth worker at my local youth club in the Channel Islands where I’m from, and she used to take me with her after school. I was always the youngest one there but loved hanging out with the older kids and my brother. This was on repeat on the stereo.

Name a dance record that changed your life.

Olive’s ‘You’re Not Alone’ is one of my earliest dance music memories. The dichotomy between being incredibly sad and euphoric is genius.

What secret weapon do you have in your DJ catalogue?

Wow, this is hard, but currently: Mason vs Princess Superstar’s ‘Perfect (Exceeder)’. I love this era of electro house and it is just a tune! Goes off every time.

What’s the go-to club to DJ at for the energy?

I LOVE playing at Dalston Superstore, it will always hold a special place in my heart as one of the first gay clubs I went to. I love the crowd, the dark depths of the basement — it’s a vibe.

Which club has the most impressive sound system?

I love the sound in Phonox in Brixton. It’s just perfect, really.

What was your greatest gig ever?

My Boiler Room this year. It was in Edinburgh at FLY Open Air. I was so nervous beforehand and had been practising for weeks as I wanted everything to be perfect. As soon as I stepped up to the decks, my nerves disappeared, and I had the best time. Shout out to the hunnies necking bottles of rosé behind me who made it extra fun.

Who would be your dream person to DJ with?

I think me and Shygirl would have a fun b2b!

DJ and Journalist, Jaguar (Image: Provided)

Name an up-and-coming or underrated DJ we should look out for.

So many: Junior Simba, Timanti, Manami, Hannah Laing, DRIIA, SUCHI, Ell Murphy, Sphephelo, Otik, Juicy Romance, Lo5ive, Giulia Tess, Kilig, SONIKKU.

Best advice you were given by another DJ?

Mix with confidence! The Blessed Madonna told me this in 2018 when she was mentoring me. I’ll never forget it.

What were your first set of decks?

An electric-blue Pioneer DDJ-200 controller.

What do you play on at home?

I’ve got a Pioneer XDJ-RX3. I love it!

What advice would you give to any budding DJs right now?

If you really want to learn, you’ll need access to some kit. You can rent Pirate studios quite cheaply, or invest in a controller, or you can download virtual DJ, which is free. The most important thing is tune selection, so start building up your music playlists and library. Finally, if you’re female, trans, or non-binary and aged 12-18, you can access my free online course with Future DJs at future1000.org.

What’s the one piece of DJ kit you couldn’t live without?

My ACS earplugs! I’m so reliant on them now and it’s important to protect your ears.

Guilty pleasure: what song would you love to play at a party but never would?

I don’t believe in guilty pleasures! I was obsessed with The Veronicas when I was 14, so it has to be ‘Untouched’.

What’s your starting point when you are looking for new music?

The BBC Introducing uploader. If anyone reading this is an emerging UK artist, make sure you send your tunes over: bbc.co.uk/introducing.

Dear Producers of Dance Music,

If you want to get me a Christmas present this year, you can upload your music to @BBCintroducing so that when I'm back post holidays I have lots of bangers to listen to for the show 🎅🏾https://t.co/enAozp5vAI — JAGUAR (@JaguarWorldwide) December 5, 2022

What makes a hot remix?

Re-imagination. High-quality production. A little bit of sparkle.

Which dance record represents your outlook on life?

Simian Mobile Disco, ‘Hustler’. Cos I’m a hustler, baby!

If you could create your ultimate dance record, who would you produce it with, who would sing the vocals, and which club would you play it at?

Honey Dijon and TSHA on production, Kelis on vocals, played at Glastonbury NYC Downlow. Why not?