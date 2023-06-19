Disney Pixar welcomes first-ever non-binary character in new film Elemental

Disney Pixar has unveiled its first non-binary character who is about to feature in new film Elemental.

The film, which debuted at Cannes Film Festival last month, follows the adventures of characters in a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together.

A “fiery young woman” named Ember (Leah Lewis) befriends “go-with-the-flow guy” Wade (Mamaodou Athie) where they realise they actually have more in common than they first thought.

Alongside the lead voices is character Lake, who is Wade’s younger sibling.

They are played by non-binary star Kai Ava Hauser, 22, and go by they/them pronouns in the movie too.

Hauser expressed their excitement for the historic new role, and announced the news on social media.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT I got to play Pixar’s first non-binary character! Meet Lake!” the voice actor wrote on their Twitter account.

“I voice Lake in the new movie #Elemental! I’m seeing it in theaters tonight with my friends, so you can catch it in theaters too if you wanna see them.”

Hauser added some more details about how their contribution to the film came together: “ALSO AYE I RECORDED THIS OUT OF MY MINNESOTAN HOME STUDIO. REMOTE TALENT BOYS!”

Fans shared their love for the character in the comments, with one writing: “The fact they’re also the same age as me. I’m gonna feel so represented when I watch Elemental.”

“Wait… I’m suddenly glued to the chair. Guess I’m seated for this movie. Will be watching,” another added.

“To any of my non-binary mutuals, happy pride month, Pixar made a character for y’all in their new movie, Elemental,” someone else weighed in. “It makes sense to have a water character be non-binary cuz they’re fluid. They can be whatever they want, be able to change any part of themselves.”

We can’t wait to see it!

Elemental is released in UK cinemas on 7 July 2023