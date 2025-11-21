Dean McCullough says Tom Read Wilson will bring the ‘queer sparkle’ I’m A Celebrity needs amid early trolling (EXCLUSIVE)

Dean McCullough says I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! late arrival Tom Read Wilson is going to bring the “queer sparkle that the show really, really needs.”

It was announced this week that Celebs Go Dating star Wilson is the latest celebrity to join the star-studded jungle, alongside Ruby Wax, Kelly Brook, and Attitude Award winner Alex Scott.

The BBC radio host was part of the 2024 star-studded jungle, alongside GK Barry, Rev Richard Coles, Coleen Rooney, and more, where he faced several trials one after another.

“I don’t know where I would have fitted in” – Dean McCullough on the 2025 I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here campmates

“I’m not sure how I would have done in this camp,” McCullough told Attitude at the Rolling Stone UK Awards last night (20 November). “I don’t know where I would have fitted in, to be quite honest with you, but I know that I would have loved being around H and Angry Ging.”

Drawing on Wax’s iconic run on I’m A Celebrity so far, including speaking about her experiences with Madonna and Donald Trump, McCullough said he would be “glued to Ruby.”

Last night, Wilson joined the jungle with Vogue Williams. “I love the fact that Tom Read Wilson has gone in, and I think he’s got to bring that queer sparkle that the show really, really needs,” said the former campmate.

“I’ve already seen loads of trolling” – McCullough on Tom Read Wilson going into I’m A Celebrity

He revealed he had spoken to the late arrival prior to his entry last night, telling him not to read the comments when he comes out of the jungle – a mistake McCullough made himself.

“I’ve already seen loads of trolling and horrible things in the comments. So you have to develop quite a thick skin,” he said.

“I really want him to enjoy it,” McCullough continued. “We did have a wee chat before he went in, and I sort of said to him, you know, just be yourself, shine really, really bright.”

‘They’ll judge regardless” – McCullough giving his advise to Wilson

He gave his advice to his fellow gay celebrity: “Remember to protect yourself because the public can be quite mean and they’ll judge regardless.”

One online user commented under his announcement: “His voice is like nails on the blackboard.” Another said: “Hopefully the first voted out.”

However, alongside McCullough, Wilson has also seen waves of support online. Danny Beard wrote on Instagram: “He’s a beautiful soul and that will shine!” and Gaby Roslin said: “We love you Tom and will be cheering you on.”

“They’re so traumatic” – McCullough endured seven Bushtucker trials

It was introduced this year that this year’s celebrity cast won’t be able to do a trial more than two times in a row. McCullough said: “It’s just a year too late.” He did seven Bushtucker trials during his time on I’m A Celebrity.

“Like, where was this rule last year? I would have had so much more fun if I wasn’t out doing trials every day. They’re so traumatic,” said the star.