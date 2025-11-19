I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals Madonna’s hilarious reaction after she farted next to her at star-studded dinner

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here campmate Kelly Brook revealed the hilarious moment she farted in-front of Madonna, leaving her “mortified”, while speaking to Ruby Wax.

The story was shared on the ITV show last night (18 November), where Brook recalled the smelly incident, which took place at a macrobiotic dinner party hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow at Madonna’s house.

Brook is among this year’s I’m A Celebrity cast, alongside Attitude Award winner Alex Scott, Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne, and US TV legend Wax.

“Madonna came over and she sat next to me” – Kelly Brook recalling the moment she farted in-front of Madonna

“My stomach started rumbling so bad,” the Heart Radio presenter said, revealing that the dinner served only plant-based and organic food… and Brook was on a diet.

“We’re sitting in a room and there was Herb Ritts, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Madonna,” Brook said. “Madonna came over and she sat next to me.”

“We were chatting away, and my stomach started rumbling so bad, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh no, oh no,'” the 45-year-old recalled of the mortifying moment.

“I let out the smelliest fart” – Brook revealing the smell went straight up Madonna’s nose

Brook admitted, “I let out the smelliest fart,” which “went right up her [Madonna’s] nose,” causing Madonna to apparently gasp and dramatically rotate her head away from the model.

“I was so mortified, like she ate it, like she literally ate it,” she recalled. “It was horrendous,” causing Madonna to “scuttle away”.

On the show, Wax also revealed her experiences with Madonna, recalling a “car-crash” interview where she rummaged through the ‘Hung Up’ singer’s bag and found a pair of underwear, which she put on her head. Madonna was not so pleased.

This week, Ruby Wax ate bull’s penis on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here

I’m A Celebrity 2025 has got off to a critter-crawling start. So far, we’ve seen Wax and social media star Angry Ginge take on an eating challenge, during which the TV legend was forced to eat a bull’s penis, taking home all 10 stars back to camp.

The 72-year-old actress has been hilarious so far. In the first episode on Sunday (16 November), the 72-year-old actress asked Ginge to move out of her light so she could appear on camera… a true diva.