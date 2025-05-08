Dannii Minogue on I Kissed a Boy S2 masseria being phone-free and sister Kylie ‘loving’ the show (EXCLUSIVE)

Dannii Minogue is back doing what she does best – being a fabulous presence on our TV screens, and being a stunning example of an LGBTQ ally.

Yes, the ‘Put the Needle On It’ singer is back for the second season of queer dating show I Kissed a Boy, after fronting the first season in 2023, and its spin-off I Kissed a Girl in 2024.

Here, the Aussie icon and former judge on The X Factor reveals all about her dating tips, her pop icon sister Kylie being a huge fan of the BBC show and the possibility of more music in the future…

How does it feel to be back with a second season of I Kissed a Boy?

Amazing. Amazing. You know, to spread and amplify love, all over again! A different group of boys, and they were so ready to just dive into it. Having seen the series before, they kind of knew what to expect. But I did change it up – some surprise attacks on them!

What was your most memorable day on set?

We did film through a lightning storm! For a kiss-off! That, I will never forget. It was so dramatic. It actually looks amazing on the cameras. But it was pretty wild!

What is the most valuable lesson about love that the show has taught you?

Just being ready and open for love. All of these boys, because there is a very detailed process of asking the boys ‘what are you looking for?’ When you sit down and do that, and you’re really clear in your head: I’m ready for this. I really want this.

It’s not a flippant thing; it’s not a quick swipe. You’re there and totally involved. I always see, with every cast, they learn stuff about themselves by not only being in that group but not having phones as well. You’ve got to do the eye contact and talk it through.

I’m sure you’re asked this all the time, but what’s your top dating tip?

Eye contact. Smize and flirt with the eyes!

What is your favourite dating show of all time – apart from this one!

I do love Love on the Spectrum. It’s just so beautiful and heartwarming. Memorable moments – and I think are also making something like that. That warm glow of love.

A lot of queer people are worried our allies are going to desert us. We know you’re not going to desert us…

Thank you for saying that. That’s your confident. Thank you. I appreciate that.

Confident as anything. What is your message to your fans about why allyship is more important than ever in 2025?

Allyship is important. There’s obviously a lot going on in the world. Everybody wants to feel secure and safe.

Knowing someone is there standing by your side can give you the power to do incredible things. And face days that are tough, and dark, and bleak. When you know there’s someone there holding your hand, facing that with you.

Can you name one surprising celebrity fan of I Kissed a Boy?

It’s probably not surprising, but my sister does love the show! I probably shouldn’t say this, but I do get to send her the episodes early!

Which Dannii Minogue song best sets the mood on a date?

‘You Won’t Forget About Me’? ‘This is It’!

What else do you have planned for 2025?

Well, I do spend quite a bit of time in Australia now, just doing my mum thing, which I really enjoy. But if something’s going to drag me away from that, it’s this show. It’s really special. No music on the horizon – yet, this year, but we’ll see. It’s been a year of the Kylie Tension tour – I’ve seen eight shows so far! I might add some more!

I Kissed a Boy returns to BBC Three and iPlayer on Sunday 11 May 2025.