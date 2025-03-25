 Skip to main content

Home Culture Culture Scene

25 March 2025

Drag glamour meets Western grit as new exhibit Cowboys & Queens tours US – in 18 whip-cracking images

Drag Race alumni Mirage and Alexis Mateo are among the familiar faces featured in Jane Hilton's new photo book and exhibition Cowboys & Queens

By Jamie Tabberer

Miss Victoria Mateo in a ballgown against a desert backdrop, black and white, and right, a cowboy stood in a room before a patchwork quilt
Miss Victoria Mateo and Justin Anz, Ranch Hand, Olney, Texas © Jane Hilton

A new exhibition drawn from the photo book by Jane Hilton called Cowboys & Queens is set to tour the US, bringing a unique blend of draggy glamour and Western grit to a slew of major cities.

RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Mirage and Alexis Mateo are among the figures who pose up a storm in this compelling series.

Mirage © Jane Hilton - the drag queen in full drag standing in a western plain
Mirage © Jane Hilton
Miss Alexis Mateo © Jane Hilton - the drag queen sat in a car, in black and white
Miss Alexis Mateo © Jane Hilton
Neon Cowboy © Jane Hilton - a neon cowboy sign
Neon Cowboy © Jane Hilton
Buff Plains, Valley of the Gods © Jane Hilton - two people, two horses against desert backdrop
Buff Plains, Valley of the Gods © Jane Hilton
Chris Lawrence, Rancher, Seymour, Texas © Jane Hilton - the subject sat on a bed in denim shirt and cowboy hat
Chris Lawrence, Rancher, Seymour, Texas © Jane Hilton
Cowboys © Jane Hilton - a yellow bus seen through a window with the words 'cowboys' spelled with ornaments
Cowboys © Jane Hilton

The team behind the book describe it as ‘reflecting the new modern-day American Dream. A utopian cocktail that celebrates the freedom and stance of the iconic working cowboy, with the flamboyance and inventiveness of the drag queen.

Inspirations include Sergio Leone, Tarantino, Dorsey Swan, and RuPaul: ‘Stunning blue skies and Western landscapes by day, and the frisson of nightclubs and bars by night. Both represent liberty and endless possibilities.’

Pate Meinzer, Cowboy, Benjamin, Texas © Jane Hilton - the subject sat on a bed, red curtains in background
Pate Meinzer, Cowboy, Benjamin, Texas © Jane Hilton
Ron Redford, Cowboy, Benjamin, Texas © Jane Hilton - the subject in cowboy hat sat on a bed
Ron Redford, Cowboy, Benjamin, Texas © Jane Hilton
Shiprock © Jane Hilton - people and horses walking across plains with moody clouds in distance
Shiprock © Jane Hilton
Sage O'Hara © Jane Hilton - the subject posing with a horse
Sage O’Hara © Jane Hilton
Golden Swan © Jane Hilton - a golden tap styled like a bird
Golden Swan © Jane Hilton
Whipcrack © Jane Hilton - someone shot from behind with left leg exposed holding a whip
Whipcrack © Jane Hilton

The Cowboys & Queen USA Tour by Jane Hilton opens at Freyboy Art Salon in Las Vegas from 27 March 2025 and runs until the 10 May.

This stop is followed by visits to Los Angeles with FreyBoy Art Salon; Tulsa, Oklahoma at The Hulett Collection; and in New York City at Palo Gallery.

Alexa © JaneHilton - the model with cowboy hat covering eyes
Alexa © Jane Hilton
Corset Legs © Jane Hilton - a model who from behind and below and a forest and underwear
Corset Legs © Jane Hilton
Edie © Jane Hilton - the queen sat in a diner
Edie © Jane Hilton
Ford Pick-Up, Ute Mountain © Jane Hilton - the vehicle with mountains in background
Ford Pick-Up, Ute Mountain © Jane Hilton
Miss Victoria Mateo © Jane Hilton
Miss Carnie Asada © Jane Hilton - the queen standing before a derelict building in the desert
Miss Carnie Asada © Jane Hilton

The tour is organised by The Little Black Gallery London. The book can be purchased online from thelittleblackgallery.com.

In This Article: