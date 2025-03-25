Drag glamour meets Western grit as new exhibit Cowboys & Queens tours US – in 18 whip-cracking images

A new exhibition drawn from the photo book by Jane Hilton called Cowboys & Queens is set to tour the US, bringing a unique blend of draggy glamour and Western grit to a slew of major cities.

RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Mirage and Alexis Mateo are among the figures who pose up a storm in this compelling series.

Mirage © Jane Hilton Miss Alexis Mateo © Jane Hilton Neon Cowboy © Jane Hilton Buff Plains, Valley of the Gods © Jane Hilton Chris Lawrence, Rancher, Seymour, Texas © Jane Hilton Cowboys © Jane Hilton

The team behind the book describe it as ‘reflecting the new modern-day American Dream. A utopian cocktail that celebrates the freedom and stance of the iconic working cowboy, with the flamboyance and inventiveness of the drag queen.

Inspirations include Sergio Leone, Tarantino, Dorsey Swan, and RuPaul: ‘Stunning blue skies and Western landscapes by day, and the frisson of nightclubs and bars by night. Both represent liberty and endless possibilities.’

Pate Meinzer, Cowboy, Benjamin, Texas © Jane Hilton Ron Redford, Cowboy, Benjamin, Texas © Jane Hilton Shiprock © Jane Hilton Sage O’Hara © Jane Hilton Golden Swan © Jane Hilton Whipcrack © Jane Hilton

The Cowboys & Queen USA Tour by Jane Hilton opens at Freyboy Art Salon in Las Vegas from 27 March 2025 and runs until the 10 May.

This stop is followed by visits to Los Angeles with FreyBoy Art Salon; Tulsa, Oklahoma at The Hulett Collection; and in New York City at Palo Gallery.

Alexa © Jane Hilton Corset Legs © Jane Hilton Edie © Jane Hilton Ford Pick-Up, Ute Mountain © Jane Hilton Miss Victoria Mateo © Jane Hilton Miss Carnie Asada © Jane Hilton

The tour is organised by The Little Black Gallery London. The book can be purchased online from thelittleblackgallery.com.