Come Alive! The Greatest Showman review: Feel-good singalongs with jaw-dropping performances

The Greatest Showman movie may have come out seven years ago, but there’s no denying that the Hugh Jackman-led film’s belters have withstood the test of time; in fact, singalong screenings continue to prove a hit up and down the country.

Arriving hot on their heels (though perhaps later than expected) is Come Alive!, a circus and musical theatre spectacular that weaves a story around the original plot while also giving a large platform to many of the world’s most talented performers.

Set in the Empress Museum – a big top style venue on the Earl’s Court redevelopment site – classic show tunes play on the speakers outside the building as cast members wander to their dressing rooms, passing the queuing audience as they go.

Those with VIP tickets then have the chance to dress up (think feather boas, bowling hats and leading man canes) before walking into the main indoor area to enjoy the pre-show entertainment.

Decked out like the backstage of a circus, there are old school gypsy vans, a tarot reading tent, make up and face painting stations, a dozen different interactive performers and even a giant trampoline where acrobats draw a large crowd who watch in awe.

This all adds up to a great teaser of what awaits inside the main space once the show proper begins. With multiple performers appearing from at least five different entrance ways, it’s hard to know where to look as there’s so much going on; the feeling of sensory overload is no bad thing, though.

Throughout, Come Alive! is an incredibly interactive experience: while key characters get up close with audience members to sing and dance with them, even those in the highest seats have great views of the action unfolding on the floor (and up high).

The level of talent and skill on display is off the scale, too: whether it’s stunning renditions of hits from the original film, or jaw-dropping tightrope-walking, fire stunts and aerial hoop.

Throw in a well-structured plot that takes an emotive turn during the second act – where the emphasis is placed on community and the power of finding your own family – and you’ve got a singalong spectacle that all ages are sure to enjoy.

Come Alive! is at the Empress Museum until March 30 next year. Book tickets online via https://comealiveshow.com.