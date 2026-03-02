Jazz and blues singer Collette Cooper announces 2026 UK live shows

Singer-songwriter and LGBTQ+ ally Collette Cooper has announced a series of UK concerts for 2026, including a headline London show at Chelsea’s The Pheasantry on 12 March.

Cooper, whose music incorporates jazz, blues, soul and rock influences, will perform at select venues across the country as part of the newly-confirmed dates.

The announcement follows continued radio support from BBC Radio 6 Music and Jazz FM. Her work has been described by broadcasters as distinctive and emotionally driven, with BBC 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins praising her as an “extraordinary voice and talent”.

Collette Cooper has previously performed at The Roundhouse, The Jazz Cafe and the 100 Club in London

Originally from Manchester and now based in London, Cooper has released a number of independent recordings and has performed regularly on the UK live circuit. Her work combines elements of traditional jazz and blues with contemporary songwriting, and her live performances are presented in both full-band and smaller ensemble formats.

Cooper has previously appeared at venues including The Roundhouse, The Jazz Cafe and the 100 Club in London. The upcoming performance at The Pheasantry forms part of Pizza Express Live’s ongoing programme of jazz and contemporary music events.

Alongside her music career, Cooper has worked in theatre and film, writing and performing original stage productions in addition to her recording and touring work. Her multidisciplinary background informs the structure of her live performances, which incorporate narrative elements alongside musical performance.

Where can I buy tickets?

The London concert will mark Cooper’s latest headline appearance in the capital, with further performances scheduled at venues across the UK throughout 2026. Additional dates are expected to be confirmed via her official channels.

Tickets for the 12 March show at The Pheasantry, Chelsea are available now.