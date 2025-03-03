Clueless, The Musical: The ultimate 90s nostalgia trip hits London’s West End

Clueless, The Musical is bringing all the iconic 90s fashion, teen drama, and quotable moments from the cult classic film to the stage in a brand-new production now showing at London’s Trafalgar Theatre.

If you spent your youth perfecting your tartan-mini-and-kneesocks combo, making sure you didn’t stray into any bad lighting, or avoiding any activity where balls flew at your nose, this is the theatre event you’ve been waiting for.

It’s like, totally a must-see

Inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma but with an LA twist, Clueless became the defining teen comedy of a generation. Now, its writer-director, Amy Heckerling, has given it a brand-new makeover for the stage with Clueless, The Musical.

The super-camp musical features an original score by none other than KT Tunstall (‘Suddenly I See’, ‘Black Horse and the Cherry Tree’), bringing an extra layer of feel-good energy to Cher’s journey of self-discovery. And with lyrics by Grammy winner and three-time Tony nominee Glenn Slater (Tangled, Sister Act The Musical), plus direction by theatre heavyweight Rachel Kavanaugh, this isn’t just a rehash – it’s Clueless, The Musical with a totally new groove.

(Image: Pamela Raith Photography) (Image: Pamela Raith Photography) (Image: Pamela Raith Photography)

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering the magic of Clueless for the first time, it’s set to be a major vibe. And in true Cher fashion, there’s even a soundtrack to complete the experience – KT Tunstall’s Clueless Mixtape is out now, giving you a taste of a score that blends 90s nostalgia with contemporary sounds.

Clueless, The Musical plot

(Image: Pamela Raith Photography) (Image: Pamela Raith Photography) (Image: Pamela Raith Photography)

Cher Horowitz is the most popular student at Beverly Hills High, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. She’s about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But what happens to Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect?

How to get tickets for Clueless, The Musical

Miss this? As if! Tickets for Clueless, The Musical are available now. Secure your spot at CluelessOnStage.com and prepare to roll with the homies.

Prices start from £25, with performances running Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm, and matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:30 pm.

The show is currently booking until 27 September 2025, giving fans ample opportunity to catch what’s shaping up to be one of the campest musicals of the year.

Follow @CluelessOnStage for updates and behind-the-scenes fun.