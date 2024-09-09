Clueless: The Musical heading to London’s West End – How to get tickets

A musical based on the iconic 90s film Clueless is heading to London’s West End, with performances set to begin at London’s Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February 2025.

The musical adaptation of the cult classic, inspired by Jane Austen’s novel Emma, promises to bring the fabulous world of Beverly Hills High to London audiences.

Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, has also penned the stage version. The score comes from multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, known for hits like ‘Suddenly I See’, while lyrics are by Grammy Award winner Glenn Slater.

Clueless: The Musical (Image: Provided)

Clueless: The Musical follows the story of Cher Horowitz, Beverly Hills High’s most popular student, as she navigates love, friendship, and self-discovery. Fans of the film can expect the same wit and charm that made the original a cultural phenomenon, made even camper with added song and dance.

Rachel Kavanaugh, whose credits include productions at Chichester Festival Theatre and Regent’s Park Open Air, will direct the show. Choreography is in the capable hands of Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine, known for her work on Come From Away.

Heckerling said in a statement of her excitement about the musical adaptation: “I am so delighted to announce that Clueless is now a musical with all-new songs. So if you loved the film but didn’t understand why no one was singing, this is just for you.”

The production team promises a score that blends 90s nostalgia with contemporary sounds, bringing Cher’s world into 2025 while retaining the charm that made the original film so beloved.

Clueless: The Musical tickets

Tickets for Clueless: The Musical are on sale now via CluelessOnStage.com. Prices start from £25, with performances running Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm, and matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:30 pm.

The show is currently booking until 14 June 2025, giving fans ample opportunity to catch what promises to be one of thecampest musicals of the year.