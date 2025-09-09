Claire Sweeney on 30 years of allyship with Steps’ Ian ‘H’ Watkins: ‘It gives me pride to see him out and proud’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Claire Sweeney has reflected on her 30-year-long allyship with Ian ‘H’ Watkins and the joy of seeing the Steps star living his best life today.

Speaking at the Here & Now press night – a musical featuring the band’s biggest hits – as it embarks on an exciting UK and Ireland tour, Sweeney explained her main reason for attending.

“Oh, I’ve come for H,” she told Attitude at Manchester Opera House on Thursday (4 September). “H is one of my best friends. I’m a massive Steps fan and we’ve all been friends since the 90s.”

Sweeney vividly remembers being part of the band’s early fan base, attending their gigs and recreating their iconic look from Better The Devil. She recounted, “First of all, it was the old Astoria. And then I came in Manchester. I remember buying me horns probably about 1995. So I’m a big fan.”

“He spent many years frightened of coming out” – Claire Sweeney on supporting Ian ‘H’ Watkins through his personal struggles

Her connection with Watkins soon became personal. She met him in the early 90s at a London party and later reconnected backstage at a Steps gig. “He came in and he went, ‘Come to the gig.’ I went over with them and I remember being backstage with them all – and our friendship started then, 30 years ago,” she said.

The pair have since shared holidays together and stood by one another through life’s changes. Sweeney added, “We’ve kind of gone through all the different phases together. We’ve gone through the 90s together, the noughties, breakups. We’ve gone through boyfriends and now our kids are the same age and our kids play together. So it’s just lovely.”

Looking back on Watkins’ personal journey, Sweeney’s voice brimmed with pride as she reflected on his 2007 coming out and her role in supporting him.

“All my mates are gay” – Sweeney on being a proud ally

“You know, it gives me absolute pride now to see H out and proud,” she said. “Cos he spent many years frightened of coming out and I remember his first cover – was it your magazine? I remember him doing the cover of that and it was just, you know… and now he’s got Tom [Hope, H’s ex-partner] and he’s got the kids and I’m so happy for him. His life is great.”

Asked what allyship means to her, Sweeney said, “It’s just… all my mates are gay. All my friends are gay. So that’s, you know, it’s the way life is and it’s great.”

Here & Now features Steps’ biggest hits, including Tragedy, Heartbeat, One For Sorrow and 5,6,7,8, and follows Caz and her friends navigating love, betrayal and friendship at the seaside superstore Better Best Bargains.

Glowing four-star review

The musical is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole and musical supervision by Matt Spencer-Smith, and stars Rebecca Lock as Caz alongside a talented ensemble of West End and UK tour performers.

With its mix of high-energy performances, beloved songs and queer storylines, Here & Now gives Steps fans, both old and new, a chance to celebrate their legacy.

Attitude gave the show a glowing four-star review last year when content editor Jamie Tabberer went along to the original Birmingham production.