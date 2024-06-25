Meet the gay guy whose social media stardom led to Kylie and Shania collabs – and an Edinburgh Fringe show

He’s the TikTok and Instagram sensation whose comedic videos with his sister Elizabeth Hall acting as ‘backing singers’ have attracted engagement from some of the world’s biggest stars – including a collab with none other than Ms. ‘Padam Padam’ herself, Kylie Minogue.

A trained dancer, Christopher Hall is now stepping his comedy career up a gear by making his Edinburgh Fringe debut with Girl For All Seasons at the Gilded Balloon at the Museum theatre space from 31 July-25 August at 9:10pm. He’ll then head out on a UK tour. Tickets are available here.

Here, the rising star reflects on digital fame, growing up as a Spice Girls obsessive and how his upcoming show has helped him celebrate finding his “true self”…

In the show description, you describe yourself as “a boy who’s a bit girly, really”. Were there any particular shows or performers growing up who inspired you to embrace yourself?

Growing up I was totally enamoured with pop stars in the 90s. I used to throw my ‘Girl Power’ peace sign up in the air and scream-sing Spice Girls at five years old. They had such a hold over my happiness that I had to pull a sicky from school when Geri left – totally respect her decision though.

I remember never feeling uncomfortable by them saying ‘Girl Power’. I thought it was the most magical concept to join in with and be a part of. None of the other boys were walking around the playground yelling ‘Girl Power!’, but it was their loss. I remember bands like Steps and S Club 7 inspired me to dance and sing. I was lucky enough to go to some of their concerts at Wembley Arena that just blew my mind. I always wanted to be on the stage. So being taken to musicals and concerts was always something that really inspired me.

What was it that compelled you to write this show?

I have been very lucky in my 20s to work in spaces where there are lots of likeminded people, and often majority-queer people and women. It’s been great to feel like one of the many in numerous places. But sometimes, still, I find myself in situations where I feel very other, and I can be taken straight back to feeling like a young child who knows he is different and is scared about what other people are going to think of him. I think reflecting on who you were when you were younger and your most pure self and realising that that child is still somewhere inside of you can be the key to unlocking your happiness as an adult. Easier said than done. But I’m trying my best!

You’ve done some amazing collaborations, including Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain and The Jonas Brothers. Who would be your dream collaboration?

We had already collaborated with some of our ultimate favourites and it’s already been wilder than our wildest dreams. I’m a huge Britney Spears fan, but to be honest I’d be happy to sit down and have a cup of tea with her and not make her do any videos. We both love Taylor Swift and I think we would have to retire if we ever did a video with her.

“When I was growing up there was minimal examples of queer people” (Image: Provided/Jiksaw)

Following that – who would your 14-year-old-self choose as a dream collab?

14-year-old me would be desperate for Britney! I also was pretty into Kelly Clarkson and Avril Lavigne because I could say to people, I was into rock music which let’s face it, they are.

Why do you think it’s so important to continue to bring LGBTQ+ performers and storylines into mainstream media?

Visibility of LGBTQIA+ people and queer storylines, particularly joyful storylines are so important in mainstream media. When I was growing up there was minimal examples of queer people to see yourself reflected in. It felt incredibly isolating and disorientating. You watch sitcoms and movies and cartoons and don’t see yourself in any of the characters. So I know for me I stopped believing that any of the fun or milestones that straight people had the option of achieving were possible for me. Showing storylines of queer people living their lives without backlash or strife, such as David and Patrick in Schitt’s Creek, shows the world that it is possible, and hopefully helps educate and show people who might be resistant to queerness that there is nothing to be combative about.

If you had to describe this show in three words, which would you choose?

I asked my sister what she thought. She suggested funny, funny and funny. I’m going to try and be a little more descriptive and go for relatable, sarcastic and endearing… And funny times three

“I started to come to terms with the fact I might be gay at 10 or 11 years old” (Image: Provided/Jiksaw)

Favourite story of something going wrong on stage?

Thankfully not many things have gone wrong, but one story stands out. When Mark Bittlestone and I were doing our split bill show together in 2022, I had to listen to the audience and input data from Mark’s crowd work into a PowerPoint, that results in the big punch line in his set. The computer crashed after I’d set up the PowerPoint and after I rebooted it, I hadn’t noticed that the edits hadn’t saved. When it got to the final slide, with no punchline, Mark just looked at me like ‘what the hell did you do’, we had to end the show with a shrug and a ‘you would have loved the ending if it had gone to plan’.

How would you describe your sexuality and your journey to embracing who you are?

Growing up I always knew I was different, and started to come to terms with the fact I might be gay at 10 or 11 years old. I really struggled with this fact coming from a religious household and not knowing what it would mean for me in the future. Going to musical theatre college at 18 was a treat, as I was suddenly surrounded by lots of people similar to me and who expressed their individuality freely which allowed me to amplify the aspects of my personality that I felt I wanted to share. When I was pursuing musical theatre, I felt I had to fit into quite a strict masculine box in order to be successful. Which, for many opportunities that were presented to me, was true. It is only very recently I feel that different gender expression is celebrated in musical theatre casting. Since turning my attentions to comedy I have felt much more freedom to experiment with my appearance and felt freer to consider my gender expression.

Given your incredible rise on social media, how have you found being in the online sphere helpful and how have you found it hindering?

Overall I have been very lucky. It has been very helpful and I have been shown a lot of love and support. I’ve been able to create and pursue my passions full time and my online following has turned into a live audience that I’m so grateful for. A possible hinderance is the pressure to upkeep the quality and quantity of content I got in the habit of producing. And finding a balance with giving my social media attention and knowing when to put my phone down when I’m with my friends and family. It’s very easy to get absorbed in my phone and I never want the success I have had to become an issue in my relationships.

What do you hope the audience will take away from this show?

I hope the audience have had a scream watching the show. I hope they have laughed and thought ‘I do that’ or ‘that is so me’ or nudged the person next to them and said: ‘That’s what you used to do’. I want to bring friends together, and help them escape from the world for an hour. I also hope that if anyone has a young queer person in their family that it encourages them to support and show nothing but love and support. Let them sparkle as brightly as they can.

For more information about Chris and his show, click here.