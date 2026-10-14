Chris Appleton shares fitness transformation from competing in Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Appleton has revealed he has lost 30lb (13.6kg) after taking part in the BBC show.

The celebrity hairstylist shared photos showing his physique before and after the transformation, alongside an image of scales reading 232.5lb (16st 8.5lb).

“30 pounds down, before and after,” he wrote. “I saw dancing as entertainment, but the physical side is something else.”

When was Chris Appleton eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing?

Appleton competed on the current series of Strictly, partnering professional dancer Amy Dowden.

The pair were eliminated earlier this month after facing actress Jaime Winstone and her partner Carlos Gu in the dance-off. They performed a cha-cha-cha to the Baywatch theme tune, ‘I’ll Be Ready’, but the judges unanimously chose to save their opponents.

Appleton, who is known for styling celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, later told the London Standard he hadn’t entered the contest to win.

“It was never about winning” – Appleton on his Strictly experience

Speaking at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar, he said on the red carpet: “I went in it to see if I could go out there and do it on a Saturday night, and I did it, and I’m proud of myself.”

He added: “It was never about winning, it was about the challenge of putting myself in a different situation and having no idea what I was doing.

“It was so challenging, and it kinda just brought this whole new lease of life in front of me.

“And I had an amazing partner, like Amy, and I got to dress up in my Baywatch costume on a Saturday night. What’s not to be fun about that? I had the best time. It was great.”