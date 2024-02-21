Chicago musical: UK tour dates announced, with tickets on sale now

A new UK tour of the ever-popular Chicago music has been announced, with tickets already on sale for shows this winter.

Opening at the Milton Keynes Theatre on 12 October, Chicago will visit a number of locations across England before ending its run at the end of November. It’s due to hit Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, Dartford, Stoke and Southampton.

Set in the roaring jazz era of the 1920s, Chicago tells the story of housewife and aspiring star Roxie Hart, who ends up in prison after murdering her lover. It features iconic songs ‘All That Jazz’, ‘Cell Block Tango’ and ‘Razzle Dazzle’.

Chicago was originally created by John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, opening on Broadway in 1975. The musical was made into a movie in 2002, starring the fabulous Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Casting for the UK tour hasn’t yet been announced, though we’re holding out hope for Jinkx Monsoon as Mama, after the Drag Race star stunned audiences on Broadway with the part last year.

Get tickets for Chicago musical UK tour

Tickets for the Chicago musical UK tour are on sale now. You can grab yours by clicking here.

The full UK tour dates are below:

Saturday 12 – Saturday 19 October

Milton Keynes Theatre

Monday 21 – Saturday 26 October

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Monday 28 October – Saturday 2 November

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Monday 4 – Saturday 9 November

Palace Theatre, Manchester

Monday 11 – Saturday 16 November

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 November

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Monday 25 – Saturday 30 November

Stoke Regent Theatre