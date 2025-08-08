Cher set to release iconic album on streaming and vinyl for the first time ever – and fans have just weeks to wait

Cher is set to release her classic live album The Farewell Tour on streaming and vinyl for the first time ever in just a matter of weeks.

Originally available only on CD since its 2003 release, the album captures her electrifying performance at the American Airlines Arena in Miami during her 2002 Living Proof: The Farewell Tour.

The tour was historic, with Cher performing 325 shows worldwide and earning the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing tour by a female artist at the time.

Collector’s item

Now, from 26 September 2025, fans will be able to relive the night in a whole new capacity, with a vinyl edition set to be pressed on hot pink and purple 2LP, making it an instant collector’s item.

The Farewell Tour finally makes its first appearance on streaming and vinyl (Image: Supplied)

This newly remastered edition features the original 18 tracks plus three bonus songs – ‘Save Up All Your Tears’, ‘We All Sleep Alone’, and ‘Different Kind of Love Song’ – previously exclusive to the Emmy-winning concert film.

To celebrate the release, Cher has shared a live recording of ‘All I Really Want to Do’, the Bob Dylan-penned song that marked her first solo hit in 1965.

Landmark year

The full tracklist includes iconic hits such as ‘Believe’, ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’, and ‘Just Like Jesse James’, along with a special tribute to The Sonny and Cher Show.

Following a landmark year where Cher released her career-spanning compilation Forever and topped The New York Times Bestseller List with CHER: The Memoir, Part One, this release cements her enduring legacy as a music and cultural icon.

The Farewell Tour is available to pre-order and pre-save now, with the official release on 26 September.