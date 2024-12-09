Chelcee Grimes on authenticity and living the dream: ‘I have a song coming out soon with Nile Rodgers’ (exclusive)

Tell us about your new single ‘GIRL’…

The song is a collaboration between me and Krystal Roxx, and I’m so excited to have a track with another female artist. It’s really a song for the girls, about the girls, and made by the girls. Krystal sent me the track last summer and asked if it inspired me and if I’d like to be part of it. It was an instant connection — I think I wrote, recorded, and sent it back to her within an hour. That’s pretty much the story! It all happened so quickly, and before I knew it, the song was out. Just the other day, I got a message from someone who was dancing to it in Japan. It’s always mindblowing to see your music reach places you’ve never even been!

Your music often carries a strong sense of empowerment and individuality. How has your identity influenced your songwriting over the years?

Massively. From the lyrics I write to the sound and even the song titles, my identity is naturally woven into everything I create. It’s not something I consciously aim for — it just happens. It’s similar to getting dressed in the morning; the clothes I choose reflect who I am, just like the food I eat or the shows I watch. It all comes down to personal taste, and that naturally influences my music. As a songwriter, every choice I make — whether it’s the lyrics, the melody, or how a song concludes — comes from what feels authentic to me. Whether it’s a conscious decision or not, everything is rooted in what resonates with me, and that’s what shapes my identity in music.

(Image: Callum Mills)

Being part of two often hyper-masculine industries – football and music – what challenges have you faced and how have you navigated those spaces as a proud LGBTQ+ woman?

I just get on with it. I’ve never felt above or below anyone. Growing up, I experienced being better than some of the boys at football and sometimes not as good — it’s just part of life. I approach everything with a mindset that I’m neither less than nor more than anyone else, and that balanced perspective helps me walk into any room feeling like I have a real opportunity.

Both industries — football and music — are political and ultimately business-driven, but I always give myself a chance. That’s the mindset you need to succeed. I believe success is 70% mentality, 20% talent, and 10% luck. Of course, I’ve faced trolling for playing football as a woman or had arguments on social media with middle-aged men telling me to “make them a sandwich,” but honestly, I just laugh. Comments like that say far more about them than they do about me.

When I’m busy loving life, traveling the world, writing music, and seeing my royalties come in, the idea of going online to tear someone down wouldn’t even cross my mind. People who do that are clearly unhappy with their own lives. Knowing I’m living my dream while they’re making passing comments from the sidelines gives me so much power. I know which life I’d rather have.

If you could collaborate or write songs for any artist, who would it be and why?

Lady Gaga — I absolutely adore her. I’ve been a fan since I went to see the Pussycat Dolls tour as a teenager (mainly because I had a huge crush on Nicole Scherzinger). At the time, I thought I was just there for the music — classic teenage denial, right? Gaga was the opening act, and she completely blew me away.

Growing up in the early 2000s, there weren’t any openly LGBTQ+ artists. R&B and pop dominated, and the aesthetic was all about hyper-sexualised imagery — women rolling in sand, oiled up, and men doing the same. I couldn’t see myself fitting into that mould. Then Lady Gaga came along, breaking all the rules. I’ll never forget when she won the MTV Moonman and said, “This is for the gays.” It was the first time someone in my generation stood so boldly as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She wasn’t just different; she was unapologetically herself, and the community rallied behind her, pushing her to stardom. For the first time, I felt seen and part of something bigger.

I’ve actually worked with RedOne, who produced her first two albums, and that was a massive moment for me. It showed me that dreams can come true if you work hard and stay hopeful. Collaborating with Gaga or even crossing paths with her is still a dream of mine, and I truly believe it will happen one day. It just hasn’t yet.

Women’s football is making strides in diversity, but what more needs to be done to support LGBTQ+ athletes across the board?

I think women’s football has made significant progress since I first started playing. The support from organisations like the Premier League has improved dramatically. That said, there’s still more to be done. Isn’t there always? For me, it feels like a generational issue. Discrimination is gradually decreasing, but unfortunately, we can’t just snap our fingers and make it disappear overnight. It’s the reality of the world we live in.

However, continuing to have open conversations, sharing real stories, and increasing visibility can help accelerate change. Until that day comes, I’ll keep answering questions and advocating for progress on an issue that’s so deeply important to me.

(Image: Callum Mills)

Many young people look to you as an LGBTQ+ role model. What does that responsibility mean to you?

I don’t really think of myself as a role model — I’m just a human being, a woman from Liverpool who dreamed of playing football and making a living through music. So many people told me I was delusional or needed to “be realistic,” but I achieved everything I set out to do and more.

That’s what I hope to show others: it doesn’t matter where you come from, the colour of your skin, your sexuality, or who you are — you can achieve whatever you dream of. If that makes me a role model, then so be it. For me, I just try to be the person I would have needed to see when I was younger, to show that it’s all possible.

What are your plans for 2025?

I sometimes joke that I might sell everything, start a farm, or live in a lodge with 10 dogs. Who knows? I take life one day at a time, and I absolutely love it. I don’t put pressure on myself or plan too rigidly — I just live, and so far, it’s worked out well for me.

Looking ahead, I hope to write more records for artists I admire. I’ve just confirmed a big record for a huge artist in the first quarter of next year, and I have a song coming out soon with the legend Nile Rodgers. I’m also writing for myself, and my desktop is bursting with tracks I’m excited to release. On top of that, there are a couple of TV opportunities in the US that I’m considering. Honestly, I’m just enjoying every second of this journey and seeing where it takes me!

‘GIRL’, the single by Krystal Roxx and Chelcee Grimes is out now.