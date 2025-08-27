Anti-trans pundit says Taylor Swift will turn ‘conservative’ after Travis Kelce engagement in vile rant: ‘Submit to your husband’

Anti-trans, right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk has claimed Taylor Swift will turn “conservative” following her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Kirk, who has previously criticised Swift for being “woke”, told the pop superstar to “submit” to her husband after the couple announced Kelce’s proposal on 26 August.

The engagement post was met with a flood of fan support. Swift and Kelce shared the news on Instagram with a playful caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” alongside a photo of Kelce on one knee in a garden of flowers. The images quickly went viral, amassing more than 28 million likes.

“Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge” – Charlie Kirk on Swift’s engagement

Framing his remarks as a congratulations, Kirk said on his Real America’s Voice show: “This is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative. Engage in reality more… Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge.”

He suggested Swift’s so-called “liberal antics” were partly because she was unmarried and repeatedly expressed a hope to see her have a “ton of children”. Kirk claimed tying the knot with Kelce – who once called having Donald Trump at this year’s Super Bowl an “honour” – might “de-radicalise” her.

He added: “She might go from a cat lady to a JD Vance supporter… and I think we should celebrate that. She should have more children than she has houses.” He also said: “Up until this point, that’s not a great role model for young women to wait all the way until you’re 35 and just put your career first.”

“We must ban trans-affirming care – the entire country” – Kirk on transgender issues

Kirk, a prominent US right-wing activist, has a long history of controversial comments on transgender issues. He has opposed gender-affirming care, saying, “We must ban trans-affirming care – the entire country. Donald Trump needs to run on this issue.” He has also insisted “there are only two genders” and described transgender identity and gender fluidity as “lies that hurt people and abuse kids”.

During a debate at the University of Florida, Kirk claimed most transgender women are men with “autogynephilia”, a widely discredited idea suggesting men are sexually aroused by the thought of themselves as women.