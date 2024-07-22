Fans rave over Chappell Roan and Sasha Colby sharing the stage: ‘This is so iconic!’

Fans have declared that Chappell Roan and Sasha Colby sharing the stage is “iconic.” And, well, we have to agree!

The two stars came together while Roan was performing at the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, Washington on Friday (19 July). The ‘Hot To Go’ singer, 26, was performing her song when all of a sudden the RuPaul’s Drag Race strutted onstage and joined in the signature dance. Colby then did her Sasha Colby thing all the while Roan was screaming in delight.

Esse se tornou um dos meus vídeos favoritos a partir de agora, pois sasha colby e chappel roan é uma união sinistra pic.twitter.com/dCfQUxsZ8S — chamolê (@sadder_badder) July 20, 2024

One person wrote: “THIS IS SO ICONIC” as they shared footage on social media. Another added: “I love this sooooo much.” That followed them saying, “How does Chappell look like a fan that got pulled up on stage at a Sasha Colby show?”

sasha colby hot to go with chappell???? THIS IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/A1zHGba78u — ♡ (@idreamaboutit) July 20, 2024

The moment is a particularly joyous one to watch given that Roan has cited in the past her favourite drag queen is Colby. Roan has also shared that the saying “your favourite artist’s favourite artist” came from Colby, who calls herself “your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen.” Another fan wrote, “i love life again,” reacting to the footage

Other footage from the event shows Colby and Roan catching up and chatting backstage. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, Colby indicated she was touched by Roan adapting her phrase.

“I’ve pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make me more known” – Chappell Roan

“It’s always been so lovely, because drag has always been a mirror of pop culture. Since Drag Race, we are pop, the tastemakers, and pop girlies look to us for inspiration — much like Chappell Roan!. All I can say is, goddess sees goddess, you know? Greatness sees greatness! Your favorite artist’s favorite artist, baby!”

Roan’s rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric. However, the speed at which it has happened and some of her fans’ behaviour appears to have made the ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer uncomfortable. Speaking on the Comment Section podcast with Drew Afualo Roan said “People have started to be freaks,” and that some fans knew where her family lived as per The Independent. She also said that in the past she’s said if it got to this point she’d quit music. “And we’re there. We’re there!” she told Afualo.

She hasn’t quit though but has said said: “I’ve pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make me more known. It’s kind of a forest fire right now. I’m not trying to go do a bunch of s***.”