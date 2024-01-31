Celine Dion to raise awareness of Stiff Person Syndrome with new documentary

Celine Dion will be the subject of a new feature-length documentary coming to Prime Video, it has been announced.

I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, will be released on the platform at an undisclosed date.

The film has been described as a “snapshot of a pivotal time in the life and career” of the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer, who shared her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) diagnosis with the public in December 2022.

“I wanted to help others who share this diagnosis” – Celine Dion

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” said Celine Dion.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realised how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

I Am: Celine Dion – the official synopsis ‘This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine’s past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans. From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar’s never-before-seen private life. An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.’

“A global megastar”

“Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It’s an honour to be trusted with her story, and we can’t wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world.”

The documentary, which will be available to stream on Prime Video, was produced by Sony Music Vision, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada, and Vermilion Films.

Known for hits like ‘A New Day Has Come’ and ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, Celine has sold over 250 million records worldwide.