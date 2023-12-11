Lisa Rinna on the infamous Amsterdam dinner, her girl crush, and becoming a gay icon

Lisa Rinna went from soap star to Real Housewives of Beverley Hills regular, bringing us the show’s most memorable storylines. She’s since become an accidental fashion icon after leaving the show, gracing shows and fashion pages worldwide, as well as launching her Rinna Beauty brand. But can Lisa Rinna ‘own’ Attitude’s fabulousity test?

Who’s your favourite Drag Race queen?

Jackie Cox as Lisa Rinna on RuPaul’s Drag Race Snatch Game (Image: World of Wonder)

I always like the saltiest, sassiest ones the most, but I love them all. Jackie Cox did me for Snatch Game and I love The Vivienne and Bimini. The show brings me so much joy. I’ll be watching Drag Race and Harry [Hamlin, Lisa’s husband] will walk in and see me with this big smile on my face and say, ‘This is your happy place, isn’t it?’ and I’ll say, ‘Yes.’

Ours too 3/5

If you were a drag queen, what would your drag name be?

I’m certainly close already, I would say. That’s hard, but what just came to my mind was Sassy Boots, but that’s not very good, is it? Lisa Rimmer, you say? That’s funny – I like it.

Nice to know our Lisa is open to filthy suggestions 2/5

Which Madonna era do you relate to the most?

Her ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ era – the short, blonde, pixie hair. That’s my favourite era and I don’t even have to think about it.

Of course 3/5

Where does your famous confidence and charisma come from?

I didn’t always have it – I was told in my first acting class at 24 I didn’t know how I felt about things and I didn’t have a point of view. I do believe that being on Housewives for eight years opened the door to that monster who came out. I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t have any feelings or opinions? Hold my martini.’ The show’s producer Chris Cullen told me to think out loud. He gave me the permission to express myself – and the rest is history, I guess.

Note to self: Send Chris some flowers 5/5

US soaps are known for their slapping scenes. Who deserves a good slap right now?

There’s a lot to choose from, but I don’t like physical violence. I almost got myself arrested in Amsterdam for pretty much strangling Kim Richards at the dinner. I was across the table and my hands were going for her throat and a higher power said to me, ‘If you touch her, you will go to prison’. That’s when I go back, and I had so much energy and that’s when I pick up the glass and smash it. So, I think physical violence probably isn’t a good idea for me now.

Physical violence is always wrong but this classic Housewives scene is so right 5/5

When do you feel at your most fabulous?

When I’m at home with my family and I’m in jeans and a T-shirt. But then, I also feel pretty fabulous at Paris Fashion Week in one of my outfits.

So basically, all the time? 5/5

What are your biggest regrets?

I don’t like to regret, because I think everything happens for a reason and moves us forward and makes us grow. BUT there are some moments on Housewives that I have apologised for, I didn’t like, I won’t condone, and I’m not happy that they happened. There are some things [on the show] that if I turned back the clock I wouldn’t have participated in. I won’t give examples but just go through the eight years and you’ll be like, ‘Yeah, OK. Oh, yeah, OK.’

Who needs an anthropology degree when we can just watch Housewives? 4/5

Let’s talk about the husband. What makes Harry Hamlin so amazing?

He’s talented, he’s professional, he’s an amazing father, amazing husband, amazing cook. He’s got a really dry sense of humour, which I truly enjoy, and we’re complete opposites, so it works.

Cute. We love Harry Hamlin too 5/5

Who is your girl crush?

“I don’t like to regret” (Image: Greg Swales/Vision PR)

I have a little bit of a girl crush on Kylie Minogue right now. I love what she’s doing. I love women who’ve reinvented and survived and are having a resurgence.

Kylie makes Lisa’s heart go padam padam 5/5

What are the requirements to become a gay icon?

People tell me I am one, so I’ll take it. It’s better than anything. No one sets out to become a gay icon, but if I am one, then I checked off a really big box. I’m honoured – are you kidding me? My little girls’ dream come true is to become a gay icon, and I think my mom’s [Lois] was too. My mom’s up there going, ‘You go, girl – goal, you hit it.’

We miss you, Lois 🕊️ 3/5

Score: 80% Attitude

RHOBH will never be the same without Lisa’s meddling, ‘owning it’, and iconic hair and lips. But the show’s loss has become the fashion world’s gain – and we’re OK with that.

Lisa is appearing in the new series of American Horror Stories, available to stream now on Disney+.

This She’s Got Attitude feature was taken from the upcoming issue 356 of Attitude magazine, available on the brand new Attitude app, or in print by subscribing or picking up a copy from your local newsagent.