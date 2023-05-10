Catherine Tate confirmed as UK’s Eurovision spokesperson ahead of Doctor Who return

Catherine Tate will be the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson coming live from Liverpool during Saturday (13 May) night’s Grand Final.

The BAFTA award-winning star will be delivering the results of the UK’s National Jury live from the Liverpool Arena at the end of the televoting window.

The actress and comedian said: “It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic ‘douze points’ at Eurovision.

“It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!”

It’s the first time ever that a UK spokesperson will announce the National Jury scores live from the same arena where the actual contest is taking place.

Catherine follows in the footsteps of AJ Odudu, who last year presented the result from Salford Quays.

Other previous spokespeople have included the likes of Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc and Richard Osman in recent years.

The beloved star is known for playing characters such as Nan in The Catherine Tate Show and Donna in Doctor Who.

She is returning to screens later this year as part of the 60th anniversary, which fans can’t wait for.

Catherine will return alongside David Tennant, who played The Doctor from 2005-2010.

Later in 2023 she will also star in brand new BBC One Comedy series, Queen of Oz.

The Eurovision Grand Final airs on Saturday 13 May from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.