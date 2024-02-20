Cat Burns added to Mighty Hoopla 2024 lineup, joining Jessie Ware and more

Singer Cat Burns has been added to the Mighty Hoopla 2024 lineup, joining the likes of Jessie Ware and Rita Ora.

The ‘Go’ singer is set to perform on Sunday 2 June at the fabulous festival in London’s Brockwell Park. She will be sharing the billing with artists including Alison Goldfrapp, The Veronicas, and Amanda Lepore.

Cat has received numerous award nominations from the likes of BRITS, BBC Radio 1, MTV European Music Awards, and Ivor Novello’s. She was also the winner of the Music Award, supported by Jaguar at the 2022 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards.

“I’m so excited to be performing at Mighty Hoopla” – Cat Burns

Speaking about her upcoming performance, the star said: “I’m so excited to be performing at Mighty Hoopla this year. I’m such a fan of the other performers too, so I just can’t wait!”

Speaking about the addition of Cat Burns, festival organisers Glyn Fussell and Jamie Tagg said: “Cat Burns is an absolute powerhouse and we are thrilled that she is joining Sunday’s Hoopla line up. We have been a long time fan but to see Cat live in the sunshine is going to be a real treat!”

Mighty Hoopla 2024 lineup (Image: Mighty Hoopla)

The celebration of all things queer and fabulous will run between Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 June. However, tickets are already sold out for Saturday, which will see Kim Petras, Nelly Furtado, and En Vogue stun the crowds.

Since it began in 2017, Mighty Hoopla has since become a highlight of the festival calendar, as an unmissable celebration of queer joy, vibrant acceptance and liberation for all.

How to get tickets for Mighty Hoopla 2024

With Saturday and full weekend tickets already sold out, it’s a race against time to grab tickets for Mighty Hoopla’s Sunday.

Saturday tickets are still on sale, however, from £54.50 + booking fee. To book your Mighty Hoopla 2024 tickets, click here.