Bros’ Billy Eichner shares people’s reactions to R-rated gay rom-com

The creator and star of Bros, Billy Eichner, has shared examples of how some people have reacted to watching the gay rom-com.

Bros, the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio – Universal – came out last year. As well as Eichner, it stars Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Bowen Yang, and more queer talent.

The film was also rated R for its sexual content. It features several gay sex scenes, including one foursome.

While many were prepared for such content given the rating, it appears not everyone was.

“I love it”

On Friday (27 January) Eichner shared an Instagram reel to his story accompanied by three laughing emojis.

In the reel, a plane passenger records another passenger in front of them watching the aforementioned foursome. Seemingly, they were unprepared for this and appear to be finding the situation quite amusing.

The caption for the reel reads: “When the lady in front of you might not have read the plot for ‘Bros‘ before starting it.”

In his next story post Eichner shares another, rather funny, reaction.

“I keep hearing so many funny stories about people watching Bros on planes,” he wrote. “Someone told me the person next to them took out their bible!” he continued.

“I love it. Keep em’ coming!” he encouraged his followers.

Bros divided fans upon its release last year. The box office takings after the film’s US release in September were recognised by Eichner as “disappointing.”

Speaking to Attitude at the film’s UK premiere a month later Eichner recognised Bros was “always going to be an uphill climb” with audiences.

However, the film was raved about by many across social media and by word of mouth.

Speaking to Attitude for his digital cover ahead of Bros‘ UK release, Luke Macfarlane said: “I wouldn’t change anything about who I am or anything about the movie.”

Bros is available to stream, buy and download now.