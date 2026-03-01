 Skip to main content

1 March 2026

BRITs 2026 red carpet: See Harry Styles, Rosalia, JADE and more lead the glam attendees 

The red carpet saw musicians, presenters and celebrity guests arrive at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena ahead of the ceremony

By Callum Wells

Harry Styles, JADE and Rosalia attend the BRIT Awards 2026
The BRIT Awards 2026 took place tonight (28 February) at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, marking the first time the ceremony has been held outside London.

Hosted by Jack Whitehall, the event brought together nominees, performers and industry figures for one of the UK music calendar’s biggest nights, including Harry Styles, Rosalia, JADE and more.

Olivia Dean and Lola Young entered the ceremony as the most-nominated artists, each receiving five nominations across the main categories. Both were among the artists arriving on the red carpet ahead of the show.

The red carpet saw musicians, presenters and celebrity guests arrive at the venue ahead of the ceremony. Here, we look at all these and more of the highest-profile arrivals of the night.

Harry Styles attends the BRIT Awards 2026
JADE attends the BRIT Awards 2026
Rosalia attends the BRIT Awards 2026
Wolf Alice attend the BRIT Awards 2026
Mabel attends the BRIT Awards 2026
